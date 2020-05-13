Gleason’s Gym Boss Bruce Silverglade Offers Soothing Words, Plans For Re-Opening

Hello NY Fights fans, I do hope all the good people out there are well, of body and mind, during this trying time. Yes, that goes a bit extra for the people of NY, because the coronavirus anxiety here is at a higher level than is found in many other places. I find that talking to sensible people, like Gleason’s Gym boss Bruce Silverglade, is helpful in handling the uncertainty of this age.

Here is the latest outreach from Bruce:

Hi Friends and Members,

Everyone please continue to stay safe and healthy during these trying times.

Some good news from Governor Cuomo’s Monday briefing:

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York announced on Monday that three upstate regions might partially reopen this weekend, with limited construction, manufacturing, and curbside retail. Mr. Cuomo laid out a detailed plan for reopening last week, requiring each of 10 regions to fulfill seven metrics. (Editor Note: And by Wednesday, four regions had hit benchmarks.) Those include beefing up testing and contact tracing, ensuring hospital capacity, and showing sustained declines in virus cases and deaths.

On Monday, the governor said that all seven metrics have now been met in three regions: the Finger Lakes, which includes Rochester; the Southern Tier, which borders Pennsylvania; and Mohawk Valley, west of Albany.

Mr. Cuomo said the state would allow certain low-risk businesses and activities to resume operating on Friday, including landscaping and gardening work, outdoor recreation such as tennis and drive-in movie theaters.

Mr. Cuomo said the number of new hospitalizations related to the virus was at its lowest number since March 19, before the state’s shutdown began.

N.Y.C. will likely stay shut down until June, the mayor said.

“June is when we’re potentially going to be able to make some real changes if we can continue our progress,” Mr. De Blasio said at his daily news briefing.

Both city and state data have suggested that the city has made progress in containing the outbreak of the virus and reducing transmission. Mr. De Blasio has said that social distancing and other efforts to limit the outbreak were making a difference, pointing to decreases in the number of those being hospitalized with the virus and the percentage of people testing positive.

“End of May, beginning of June is when we’ll be able to start filling in the blanks,” he said.

Today’s quote, on fear, is from Erica Jong.

“I have accepted fear as a part of life – specifically the fear of change… I have gone ahead despite the pounding in the heart that says: turn back.” –Jong

RIP JIMMY GLENN

I have some more very sad news. COVID-19 has taken another boxing person. It is with a heavy heart that I tell you that Jimmy Glenn, the owner/proprietor of the Times Square bar Jimmy’s Corner in Manhattan, has passed away.

Read more about Jimmy here.

He was a fighter, trainer, cutman, and manager, he once owned both the bar and a gym. Jimmy’s Time Square Gym was on 42nd Street.

He loved training young fighters. He developed a reputation as a skilled trainer and cutman for boxers like Floyd Patterson, Howard Davis Jr and Jameel McCline.

He was an honest person and a true gentleman. He was a good friend to me and Gleason’s Gym. He will be missed.

We are looking forward to reopening Gleason’s Gym. My gut feeling is that could happen May 31st.

In preparation, the gym was painted, the equipment cleaned or replaced and everything is like new.

In addition, we have thousands of 3-ply disposable ear-loop face masks, thousands of clear vinyl gloves, thousands of wipes, and gallons of hand sanitizer. As soon as we are allowed to reopen and are given guidelines to run by, I will reassign dates for the many programs that were planed from March 16th through the end of the year.

Win $5000 – SULEIMEN AKDRASHEV 2020 AWARD

The WBC, with the generous sponsorship of Suleimen Promotions, launched the 1st SULEIMEN AKDRASHEV 2020 AWARD for amateur or professional boxers, trainers, promoters or members of the boxing family whose stories and behavior are exemplary for the boxing community.

I’m sure that we all know some excellent stories of people who can participate and deserve the opportunity to win the award ($5,000 US dollars).

I kindly ask for you to find some of these stories and to send them to the following:

https://wbcboxing.com/en/suleimen-award/ (english)

https://wbcboxing.com/suleimen-award/ (spanish)

PLEASE help to make sure that people complete and send their applications to contact@wbcboxing.com (either in English or Spanish).

You can contact Michel Salomón msalomon@wbcboxing.com for any questions you may have.

If possible, we would like to receive the applications before May 8th.

I want to thank all the members and friends that have taken advantage of our discount offer for buying membership months in advance.

Also, to all the wonderful people that have kept their auto pay active. As soon as the gym is allowed to reopen, we will adjust the auto-pay to give you 100% of the days you are due.

And finally, to those that have made contributions to the gym. This has been a big help to the gym during this tough time.

However, if you wish to cancel your auto-pay all you have to do is email us at info@gleasonsgym.com or call the gym at 718 797 2872.

Stay Healthy & Stay Safe-

Bruce Silverglade

Please feel free to get more Silverglade, he came on the Everlast TALKBOX podcast to talk about how NY has bounced back before, and will again.