Franklin vs Vargas Prediction: Bombs Away From Jermaine

The Fury vs Usyk war that boxing fans witnessed this weekend serves as proof that nothing beats two massive heavyweights throwing fists at each other, seeking a knockout. And our Franklin vs Vargas prediction will bring that sentiment right back to mind.

These two fighters seem to be in completely different places in their careers at the moment. But what we love about the heavyweight division is how one punch can change an entire fight. This Jermaine Franklin vs Devin Vargas prediction will let you know whether that will be in play this weekend.

Franklin vs Vargas Prediction: Is Jermaine Franklin The Real Deal?

Jermaine Franklin Preview

Jermaine “989 Assassin” Franklin — an American boxer with a 22-2 professional record, which includes 14 KO victories — recovered from two straight losses with a decision win over Isaac Munoz, back in July 2023.

While no pro boxer ever wants to lose two fights in a row, the fact that Franklin did so against two of the world's best heavyweights — Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte — had to be some small consolation for him.

Not to mention Franklin making it the distance against both guys.

And the experience that Franklin received during those two fights is why we favor him in this Franklin vs Vargas prediction.

While Vargas has faced some excellent fighters as well, the caliber of men Franklin has fought in the past couple years is much more impressive.

And now that he's fighting a guy with much less athleticism, speed and overall hype than he did during those two straight losses, we expect Franklin to look like a fresh and impressive version of himself in the ring.

But that doesn't necessarily mean he's guaranteed to earn a win.

Devin Vargas Preview

Devin Vargas — an American boxer with a 22-10 professional record, which includes 9 KO victories — is 42 years old, and has not looked like an elite fighter for a long, long time.

Vargas has lost his last four fights, and holds a 5-10 record in his last 15 fights overall. While Vargas might have once been a promising prospect in the heavyweight division, any hype that he once had continued to fade further and further with each loss.

That being said, Vargas does possess enough power in his hands to knock Franklin out. And our Franklin vs Vargas prediction is that, if Franklin decides to get reckless in there in order to entertain his hometown crowd, there's a world where Vargas makes him pay dearly for doing so.

Our Franklin vs Vargas Prediction: Franklin Wins With Ease

Our official Franklin vs Vargas prediction is that Jermaine Franklin will win via knockout.

Although we haven't found any betting odds for this fight quite yet, there are sure to be some lines available later on in the week.

And when they do, we would suggest taking Franklin to win by knockout — if only because it's clear that Vargas just doesn't have it anymore, and is likely still fighting solely for the money.

Not to mention that betting for heavyweight knockouts always makes for a fun watch!