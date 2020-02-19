FOUR DAYS AWAY: Fury and Wilder Hit Vegas, Days Before They Whack Each Other

Four days away from what may well play out as the most anticipated boxing bout of the year in boxing 2020, and the principals had the red carpet put out for them Tuesday afternoon, at the MGM Grand, in Las Vegas, as fans surged around them and gawked at the long, tall, and loquacious heavyweights who’ll throw down Saturday.

Deontay Wilder, aka “the baddest man on the planet,” according emcee Ray Flores, came bedecked fitting the weather. A leather coat, fringed with some sort of fur (beaver?), cool-dude sunglasses on, Wilder seemed loose and happy to be soaking up this pageantry as he talked to Crystina Poncher from Top Rank.

Wilder said he feels like they are getting “a hell of a lot more love,” this time around, versus the buildup for their initial Dec. 2018 clash.

A win on Saturday, what does that mean? “It just shows the world the greatness that lies within me,” he said, sharing that he will break the record for defenses, held by Muhammad Ali, in his next scrap, after he downs Fury.

He was asked about a third one, and he said this is “the hurt business,” so it’s not wise to plan too far ahead.

He promised an “amazing fight,” and then he said he looks forward to hugging it out after, with Fury. He has been a rock solid citizen in regards to his sportsmanship for this promotion, props to Wilder for being a good role model.

Bama where you at, baby,” he screamed, and ended with a “Boooomb squad,” and then a thanks to all for showing up.

Fury pulled up, and but of course, he showed off the magnetic charisma, all 6-9 of it, and then screamed, “Who’s ready for a fuckin’ warrrr?” That profanity was welcomed, as he can come off as a comic-sportsman.

The Traveller told Poncher that “this is the biggest fight in the last 50 years in the heavyweight division,” so, yes, he isn’t shy from over-promising and the pushback on what has to be an under-deliver outing. This will be the most exciting fight of, again, the last 50 years, he stated.

Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) rolled up in a red Ferrari, for the record, while Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) arrived shortly after in a Rolls-Royce SUV, both greeted by throngs of fans awaiting Saturday’s clash.

You surprised that they both promised KOs? “I’m going to knock out Tyson Fury in devastating fashion on Saturday night. After I show the world what greatness lies inside of me, I will continue to go even further and do more amazing things in this sport,” said Wilder.

“Las Vegas is the home of champions, and ‘The Gypsy King’ is here to put on a show. I am knocking that bum out in two rounds. It’s going to be an early night,” said Fury.

For the record, the oddsmakers say it’s about a 66-to-1 chance that Fury manages to do that.

I would eat my hat, and the one off that random guy on the train, if that happens. Expect a fight that looks almost exactly like the first one, my friends.