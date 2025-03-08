O’Shaquie Foster Takes His Belt Back from Robson Conceição

In a razor-close rematch, O’Shaquie Foster of Houston (23-3, 12 KOs) became a two-time world champion, taking the WBC World Junior Lightweight title back he lost in July from Robson Conceição of Brazil (19-3-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday evening at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

It was a split decision for the second time. On even closer scorecards, this time, two judges saw it for Foster 115-113, while the third card went 115-113 for Conceição.

“Man, he’s a hell of a fighter. His heart is unbelievable. Shoutout to him. He’s got a big heart,” said Foster of his opponent after the win.

O’Shaquie Foster Keeps His Promise

The rematch was ordered after the uproar over Foster’s loss to Conceição in the first fight. A shocked Foster burst into tears at his loss, and vowed before the rematch he would step up his work rate and not let the victory slip away this time.

Making good on that promise, Foster was far more aggressive. He switched stances in the early rounds and stood his ground trading body shots in the fourth round.

Foster began to wear down Conceição, and in the second half of the fight, he pressed forward to try and take it out of the judges’ hands. Conceição wasn’t going to let it happen. Foster defended well against Conceição’s best weapon, his right hand, with his own right-hand counterpunches.

The action continued right to the final bell, with both men surviving power shots in the championship rounds.

“I told y’all I was gonna step it up and bring it to him. That was my goal. I still ain’t satisfied with my performance, but I felt like I showed a lot of people my versatility,” said Foster.

Conceição said, “I’m happy because I know what I did in the ring. I did a good job, so there’s no reason to be sad. I know the victory wasn’t mine tonight, but I know that I did a good job.”

Time For The Trilogy?

With one win apiece, a trilogy fight inevitably comes to mind. Conceição says he’s game.

“If he wants the rematch, I’ll be ready. I gave him a rematch, so I think he should show the same respect to me by giving me the third fight.”

Foster has other plans. “I want the winner of Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez,” who fight in their own rematch on Saturday, December 7, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Muratalla Impresses With TKO Win Over Perez

Raymond Muratalla of Fontana, California (22-0, 17 KOs) stopped Jesus Perez of Mexico (25-6, 18 KOs) for the first time in his 31 fights with a second-round TKO in the co-feature.

Muratalla used the first round to find his range and understand what Perez had to offer. It’s all he needed. He knocked down Perez with a one-two combination in the opening of the second round. Perez beat the count, but he was down again less than a minute later.

Again, Perez beat the count, but referee Charlie Fitch stepped in before Muratalla could make it a hat trick, stopping the fight at 1:24 of the round.

“I’m coming for those champions. I’ve still got it,” said Muratalla, who said he should be in the discussion for title fights.

“I’m asking for these title shots, and they haven’t given them to me. So, tonight, I proved that I deserve it. I want any of the champions I’m ready for any of the guys with the belts. I’m just waiting for that call. You saw what I’m capable of doing. I’m waiting for that call to fight any of the champions.”

Undercard Results: Four TKOs, One Draw

Junior welterweight Bryce Mills of Syracuse, New York (17-1, 6 KOs) made his local fans happy with a fifth-round TKO win against Mike Ohan Jr. of Holbrook, Massachusetts (19-4, 9 KOs). Mills overpowered Ohan Jr. through all five rounds until Ohan’s corner finally decided their man had seen enough punishment and threw in the towel.

Junior lightweight fan favorite Abraham Nova of Albany, New York (23-3-1, 16 KOs) and Humberto Galindo of Tijuana, Mexico (14-3-3, 11 KOs) fought to a split draw. Both had their moments, but neither one could get the upper hand over the other. The scorecards after ten rounds were 97-93 for Galindo, 96-94 for Nova, and 95-95.

Middleweight Jahi Tucker of Deer Park, New York (13-1-1, 6 KOs) scored an eighth-round TKO over veteran Quilisto Madera of Stockton, California (14-6, 9 KOs). Tucker was the aggressor, with Madera standing firm and fighting back. Tucker was deducted a point in the eighth round for punching during a break. Tucker then hurt Madera, with the referee stopping the action at 1:52.

Polish heavyweight Damian Knyba (14-0, 8 KOs) remained undefeated with a third-round TKO against Richard Lartey of Ghana (16-7, 13 KOs). Lartey has faced big-time talents, including Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley. Knyba’s win is right up there, though it’s a little early to tell how high Knyba’s ceiling might be. It will be fun to find out.