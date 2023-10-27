Foster vs Hernandez Prediction: Underrated Fight

An eight-month layoff was not originally in the cards for O’Shaquie Foster. But it's go time, so we are here with a Foster vs Hernandez prediction.

The WBC 126-pound world titleholder meets mandatory challenger Eduardo Hernandez atop a Saturday DAZN show in Cancun, Mexico.

Foster (20-2, 11 KO) held a secondary belt for three fights before finally getting his shot at the famed green belt when two-division world champion Shakur Stevenson lost his titles on the scales. The Houston-based Foster went on to easily defeat Rey Vargas for the championship in February to accomplish his lifelong dream.

The 30-year-old told New York Fights that the Hernandez fight was supposed to take place in the summer, but the WBC allowed the Mexican fighter to take on another fight before challenging for the world title.

“Man, I would have definitely loved to get another fight in. Honestly, we could have fought [Hernandez] in the summer time or something, but the WBC gave him a pass to take a [stay-busy fight] instead of going to the championship fight. That’s really why it took me so long to get back in the ring,” he said, as we ponder our Foster vs Hernandez prediction.

“[It’s frustrating] because it honestly didn’t make any sense. For me to get a WBC [title shot], I had to fight a couple of the top five guys and travel to certain places. You got a guy that was allowed to take stay-busy fights; I had to go into the world title fight [against Rey Vargas], and I hadn’t fought in a year.

“I wasn’t given no stay-busy fight. I feel like they gave him an easy shot to the title. He hasn’t had to fight nobody serious, but it’s all good I understand the politics and the business of the game. I don’t let it get to me.”

Foster vs Hernandez Prediction: Should Be Underrated Fight

Foster vs. Hernandez will largely be ignored due to the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight, but boxing hardcores should find this title tilt to be an intriguing one.

It’s a good clash of contrasting styles. Foster (20-2, 11 KOs) is the boxer, while Rocky Hernandez (34-1, 31 KOs) is the stalker who packs a very powerful punch, we reason as we form a Foster vs Hernandez prediction.

The one blemish on Hernandez’s résumé, though, was a devastating one when he was knocked out in the first round of a scheduled 10-round bout against former secondary junior lightweight titlist Roger Gutierrez in July 2019. However, he has since rebounded for six consecutive knockout wins as he prepares for his first appearance on the world title stage.

Foster is relatively new to the lights as well, but he comes in as the man to beat, we believe as we form the Foster vs Hernandez prediction.

He has won 10 consecutive fights since dropping an eight-round split decision to Rolando Chinea over seven years ago. Foster has not scored a knockout since November 19, 2020, when he dropped Miguel Roman twice en route to a ninth-round knockout at Wild Card Boxing in Los Angeles.

He told New York Fights that he has been working on sitting on his punches better in training camp and expects his opponents to feel more of his power.

“We ready, we gonna go over there and dominate him. I’m ready, man. I made sure I’m in the best shape of my life.”