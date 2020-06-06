Worldwide

Facebook Fightnight Live Streams TONIGHT, 8:15 PM ET

By

on

Tonight, you can tune in to watch boxing, live, not a classic hit, not something from a library, not a grainy serving off YouTube.

Facebook Fightnight Live is back, for season four. Pro boxing will be streaming on Facebook, from Mexico.

To respond to the new normal, the world-wide spread of coronavirus, Linacre Media boss Mark Fratto, the originator of the series, is offering the show as a ‘nice price’ pay per view.

I am biased, I do blow by blow on these shows, typically, but the price cannot be beat: $4.99.

Michael Woods joins Ray Flores, doing the call on the very first Facebook Fightnight Live.

That means you will get to watch boxing, and support the promoter, the fighters, the production staff–you will help keep grassroots boxing alive.

Carlos Molina fights Michi Munoz on June 6, 2020, from Mexico, on the first Facebook Fightnight Live pay per view show.

“This first FIGHTNIGHT LIVE PPV is produced by Cilantro Media out of Mexico City,” Fratto told me. “It’ll have some of the same production elements mixed with some of theirs, and Spanish-language broadcasters. This is only the second fight anywhere since the COVID pandemic began so we wanted to make things as easy as possible for King Carlos Promotions. Our next FIGHTNIGHT LIVE PPV will have all of the usual elements and personalities fans are used to. But for tonight, enjoy the ride. Finally, live fights are back!”

OK, some of you will want to know, where do I find the damn thing?

“To order go to FIGHTNIGHT LIVE on Facebook,” Fratto said. “You can order now or anytime. The event is pinned to the top of the page.” He’s not foolin.’ Here is the link.

“If you’re one of Facebook’s 2 billion active users you can open the app on your mobile device, smart TV or connected device, or log in on your computer,” said Fratto, who also does PA announce duties for NBA’s Washington Wizards, and in-ring emcee work.

Mark Fratto of Linacre Media started Fightnight Live in 2017. It streams on Facebook.

Mark Fratto of Linacre Media started Fightnight Live in 2017. It streams on Facebook.

“Activate your payment details, which a lot of us already have stored, and it’ll come right up. You don’t need a new app and if you’re one of the 9.3 million who have ever seen a FIGHTNIGHT LIVE show, you’d go to where you usually go for our fights. For many people it’s one-touch ordering from there.”

Tell Alexa now–“Alexa, remind me about Facebook Fightnight Live, at 7:58 PM ET.” That gives you time to grab a beverage or swallow a gummy or make nachos.

Or write it on your hand, a reminder, that’s what I do sometimes.

Enjoy the fights–and remember, please, this effort, this PPV push, is not to make anyone a millionaire. We are doing it to benefit all parties, ideally.

Related Items

About Michael Woods

Michael Woods

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

    Recommended for you