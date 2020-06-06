Facebook Fightnight Live Streams TONIGHT, 8:15 PM ET

Tonight, you can tune in to watch boxing, live, not a classic hit, not something from a library, not a grainy serving off YouTube.

Facebook Fightnight Live is back, for season four. Pro boxing will be streaming on Facebook, from Mexico.

To respond to the new normal, the world-wide spread of coronavirus, Linacre Media boss Mark Fratto, the originator of the series, is offering the show as a ‘nice price’ pay per view.

I am biased, I do blow by blow on these shows, typically, but the price cannot be beat: $4.99.

That means you will get to watch boxing, and support the promoter, the fighters, the production staff–you will help keep grassroots boxing alive.

“This first FIGHTNIGHT LIVE PPV is produced by Cilantro Media out of Mexico City,” Fratto told me. “It’ll have some of the same production elements mixed with some of theirs, and Spanish-language broadcasters. This is only the second fight anywhere since the COVID pandemic began so we wanted to make things as easy as possible for King Carlos Promotions. Our next FIGHTNIGHT LIVE PPV will have all of the usual elements and personalities fans are used to. But for tonight, enjoy the ride. Finally, live fights are back!”

OK, some of you will want to know, where do I find the damn thing?

“To order go to FIGHTNIGHT LIVE on Facebook,” Fratto said. “You can order now or anytime. The event is pinned to the top of the page.” He’s not foolin.’ Here is the link.

“If you’re one of Facebook’s 2 billion active users you can open the app on your mobile device, smart TV or connected device, or log in on your computer,” said Fratto, who also does PA announce duties for NBA’s Washington Wizards, and in-ring emcee work.

“Activate your payment details, which a lot of us already have stored, and it’ll come right up. You don’t need a new app and if you’re one of the 9.3 million who have ever seen a FIGHTNIGHT LIVE show, you’d go to where you usually go for our fights. For many people it’s one-touch ordering from there.”

Tell Alexa now–“Alexa, remind me about Facebook Fightnight Live, at 7:58 PM ET.” That gives you time to grab a beverage or swallow a gummy or make nachos.

Or write it on your hand, a reminder, that’s what I do sometimes.

Enjoy the fights–and remember, please, this effort, this PPV push, is not to make anyone a millionaire. We are doing it to benefit all parties, ideally.