Facebook Fightnight Live Is Back; Mark August 28 On Your Calendar

NEW YORK (August 4, 2020) – Big-time boxing is coming back to Belgium and back to FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast on Friday, Aug. 28, in partnership with Only O1NE Boxing Management.

The popular Facebook platform will deliver a hard-hitting international $5 Pay Per View that will close out the summer months and air in the USA as a matinee, from Noon to 5 p.m. EDT.

The PPV presale is currently open and fight fans can register now to catch the all the action exclusively for only $5, at facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE and facebook.com/ONLYO1NEboxing. This event is the second of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE’s new $5 PPV series, as a June 6 event live from Michocan, Mexico, delivered what was only the second live boxing card anywhere in the time of COVID-19. The July 11 domestic debut of $5 FNL PPV was cancelled by the Texas Boxing Commission.

“As we all adapt to the continuing effects of this global pandemic, we remain committed to helping boxers safely get back into the ring, and entertaining fight fans everywhere for only $5,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “We’re excited to have found some early success for FIGHTNIGHT LIVE PPV and we’re pleased to partner on another international show.”

The main event features the big boys of the sport, an eight-round clash between highly-regarded heavyweight Tambwe “General Big Joe” Djeko(17-2-1, 8 KOs) and the British veteran with the distinction of having stopped Mike Tyson in 2004, Danny Williams (54-28, 41 KOs). Djeko is a former IBA Intercontinental champion, and a former IBO Continental and Intercontinental Cruiserweight champion currently rated among the world’s Top 50 heavyweights.

The co-feature showcases Belgian countrymen Brice Bula Galo (11-1-1, 4 KOs), who currently reigns as the Belgian national welterweight champion, and the young, undefeated Jan Helin (5-0, 3 KOs). Those two will tangle over six rounds. Others highlighting the card include Swedish light heavyweight contender Oscar Ahlin (18-2, 16 KOs), former Belgian champion and two-time European super featherweight champion Faroukh Kourbanov (16-2, 3 KOs), former Belgian champion and WBO Super Middelweight World Female champion Femke Hermans (9-3, 3 KOs) and unblemished super welterweight contender Benjamin Dekeyzer (2-0, 2 KOs).

Fans will also be able to catch the pro debut of Belgian Nabil Messaoudi. Messaoudi authored an accomplished international amateur career with more than 70 fights – capturing national titles, earning spots in the European and world championships, and reaching the Olympic qualifiers.

“I would like to thank FIGHTNIGHT LIVE for this opportunity. This will be the first Belgian event behind closed doors and broadcast via Live PPV,” said Yassine Maatala of Only O1NE Management. “All boxers are eager to show the extent of their talent beyond their borders.”

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Summer 2020 PPV shows will be officially announced in the coming weeks as athletic commissions approve event dates.

Now in its fourth season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast is the fan-friendly Facebook platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on the real-time conversations held between fight commentators and the viewing audience. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 768 fighters and 21 promotions during 49 live event broadcasts from 22 different cities since May 2017, and in doing so, the interactive platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally wherever Facebook is available. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is available online at: https://www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE/

Follow all the action via social media at FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE on Facebook, @FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE on Instagram and @FIGHTNIGHTLIVE_ on Twitter, or by using the hashtag #FIGHTNIGHTLIVE. For the latest Linacre Media events and broadcast schedule, follow @LinacreMedia across all social platforms or use the tags #LinacreMediaEvents or #LinacreMediaOnTV.

About Everlast Worldwide Inc.

The preeminent brand in boxing since 1910, Everlast is the world’s leading manufacturer, marketer and licensor of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment. From legendary champions Jack Dempsey and Sugar Ray Robinson to current superstars Deontay Wilder and Dustin Poirier, Everlast is the brand of choice for generations of world champion professional athletes.

Built on a brand heritage of strength, dedication, individuality and authenticity, Everlast is a necessary part of the lives of countless champions. Based in Manhattan, Everlast’s products are sold across more than 75 countries and 6 continents. For more information, visit www.everlast.com.