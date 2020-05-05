Ex Champion Andy Ruiz Now Working With Team Canelo/Eddy Reynoso

Admit it, you thought it possible that Andy Ruiz was not going to be seen again, not until the money ran out, following his sad loss to Anthony Joshua last December.

It’s money that matters, we are told, and we believe…and then, quite often, people get that pot of gold and really understand that parable about King Midas.

Ruiz shocked the world when he subbed in for Jarrell Miller and gave AJ a most rude welcome to USA at MSG last summer. He dropped and stopped the Brit heavyweight bossman and gave hope to all chubby 30 somethings that, well, even if they were chubby, they could still excel athletically and in life.

“Anthony Joshua is the total package,” we were told before the heavies hit the ring…and then Joshua was hitting the deck.

Ruiz (33-2) earned a sweet payday, but he enjoyed the post-fight spotlight too much. He ate and drank and chilled…and didn’t train like he needed to for the sequel. In Saudi Arabia, he stepped on the scale, and the damn thing groaned. Ruiz, age 30, was easy work for AJ in Saudi.

So, would Ruiz, the California resident, learn the lesson? Or would he take the money and relax and find other things to do besides sweat and grunt and take head shots? Couldn’t blame the guy if he went that route. But he didn’t, it seems; Ruiz flirted with the idea of hooking up with taskmaster Teddy Atlas, after parting ways with Manny Robles, his faithful tutor who covered for him as he dicked around going into the AJ sequel.

After a long time pondering, Ruiz thought some more during quarantine, and is joining Team Canelo. Eddy Reynoso tutors the Mexi-legend Canelo, and Ryan Garcia, and now has added the talented Ruiz to the mix.

The news, which had been in the works for a good little spell (see below), was announced today (Wednesday).

No guarantees, but I’m thinking this bodes very well for us seeing the best version of Ruiz once again.