Evander Holyfield Tells Ak & Barak Tyson Fight Likely Happens

There does come a time when legends stop looking in the mirror, and seeing someone that is decades younger than they are actually are, and that they could be an approximation of their best selves if they decided to lace on the gloves again. Evander Holyfield isn’t so much at that place, though. Holyfield is 58 years old, and his last prize fight took place in 2012. But he’d like to do it again, in a form, against an old (but a bit younger than him) rival.

After Mike Tyson met up with Roy Jones in that exhibition on Nov. 28, and then more so after it became clear that plenty of consumers still wanted to pay a fee to watch the man once known as Kid Dynamite, Holyfield started to desire a third fight with Mike that much more.

They met in November 1996, and Holyfield got the W (TKO-11) in that one. They rematched seven months later, and this time, Mike melted down, and got disqualified for chewing off a portion of Holyfield’s right ear. Evander is angling for a third faceoff, this time using not the Queensberry rules, but some form of the regulations that Tyson and Jones used at Staples Center.

Holyfield (44-10-2 fighting from 1984-2011) gave us an update on what’s what on the Ak and Barak SiriusXM radio show, which also screens on the DAZN platform.

“It’s coming together,” Holyfield said, sounding like he’d be the next foe for Tyson, who fights now under the promotional umbrella of Triller, the TikTok rival in the video sharing space majority funded by Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Media.

The man once known as the Baddest Man on the Planet told reporters after he went eight two minute rounds with Jones that he wanted to do more exhibitions, and that he could see himself working up to doing an exhibition against the Anthony Joshuas of the world after maybe ten warmups.

And what might a 2021 Holyfield v Tyson bout look like? The Georgia native, whose birthday is October 19, told the hosts that he doesn’t like to lose, so maybe a rumble would break out. “I’m glad that Roy and Mike did well,” he said. “I think the fight will come on.”

“You’re not going to beat me,” Holyfield said. Yes, he’s a gentleman, but he doesn’t like anyone to get the better of him. (NOTE: The same sort of talk arose prior to the Tyson-Jones match, and no, neither man ever ramped up into their bad intentions zone, for the record.)

Feel free to check out Ak and Barak’s show, they always do a solid job. They asked Evander who hit him harder, George Foreman or Mike Tyson, and he delivers the answer. Also, Holyfield shares his assessment of Tyson, how he thought Mike looked against Jones.