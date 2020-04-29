ESPN Offers Boxing Classics, Featuring Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali

It’s turn back the clock time Saturday, as ESPN will be featuring A grade prizefights, featuring top tier pugilists plying their trade.

With coronavirus making it’s way around the planet, live events are a no fly zone, so networks are looking to fill content holes. Last week, ESPN showed off highlights from the careers of such all-time all-stars as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, George Foreman and Evander Holyfield. This time, the center-piece will be the 2015 clash between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao.

It was much anticipated, as any fan of the sweet science who isn’t a totally new convert well knows. Now, was the collision up top par, did it meet or exceed expectations? I will say hell no, but that’s for you to decide. Maybe with some distance from the hype, the 12 rounder will hold up better than I remember it.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be the lead-in, then, starting at 7 p.m. ET, classic will screen.

Joe Tessitore will chat with Top Rank chairman Bob Arum, who’ll touch on what hurdles must be overcome to return to a version of normacy, how the travel restrictions will impact the sport and what’s the latest on Fury-Wilder 3. The interview will air approximately at 9 p.m. ET.