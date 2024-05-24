Betting Boxing Betting Worldwide

Donovan vs Ritson Prediction: Dominance For Donovan

Boxing Betting

BKFC Mexico Predictions: Mexican Fighters, Assemble

Boxing Betting

Taylor vs Catterall Prediction: Clash of the Unbeatens Set to Ignite the Ring

Betting Boxing Betting Worldwide

Rozanski vs Okolie Prediction: A Certain Knockout

Betting Boxing Betting Worldwide

Franklin vs Vargas Prediction: Bombs Away From Jermaine

Boxing Betting

Kovalev vs Safar Purse and Prediction: Underdogs Sometimes Make More Money

Boxing Betting

Opetaia vs Briedis Prediction: Who Wins the Rematch?

Betting Boxing Betting Worldwide

Cordina vs Cacace Prediction: Cordina Keeps His Zero

Boxing Betting

Navarrete vs Berinchyk Prediction: A New Quadruple Champion

Betting Boxing Betting Worldwide

Early Fury vs Usyk Prediction: A Legendary Rumble In Riyadh

Betting

Donovan vs Ritson Prediction: Dominance For Donovan

Published

on

Donovan vs Ritson Prediction: Dominance For Donovan

One of the boxing world's brightest prospects returns to the ring this weekend as part of DAZN's Taylor vs Catterall 2 fight card — and our Donovan vs Ritson prediction is that he may steal the show. 

Although we can't count out his opponent either, since a man with nothing to lose and everything to gain is among the most dangerous foes to deal with in the boxing ring. 

Our Paddy Donovan vs Lewis Ritson prediction will make it clear why the betting odds don't tell the entire story of this fight. 

Donovan vs Ritson Prediction: Is Donovan Indeed The Real Deal?

Paddy Donovan Preview

Paddy “Real Deal” Donovan — an Irish fighter with an undefeated 13-0 professional record, which includes 10 KO victories — has got all of Europe buzzing about what his career might blossom into. 

Donovan's most recent stoppage victory over Williams Herrera showed exactly why pundits are so bullish on what this 25 year old Irish prospect can do. 

Donovan is a southpaw who prefers to use the “philly shell” defensive style, which isn't commonly seen among European boxers.

But it works well for Donovan because he is extremely athletic and has excellent instincts. These two factors make him very intuitive in the ring, and makes it look like Donovan notices openings and his opponents' attacks a tick before they actually occur. 

Our Donovan vs Ritson prediction is that these same instincts will serve Donovan well this weekend. It remains to be seen whether he'll have enough to knockout Ritson. But even if not, there are other ways for Donovan to win. 

Lewis Ritson Preview

Lewis “Sandman” Ritson — an English boxer with a 23-3 professional record, which includes 13 KO victories — is coming off a brutal body shot KO loss to Ohara Davies in March 2023. 

While it may look like Ritson gave up on himself after sustaining that gruesome liver shot, anybody who can been hit with such a blow knows that they're nearly impossible to recover from.

But now Ritson has had over a year to recover, and find his fire again prior to this fight against Paddy Donovan

When Ritson is on his game, it's his speed and footwork that stand out. Because we expect Donovan to be the more powerful fighter, our Paddy Donovan vs Lewis Ritson prediction is that Ritson will need to be very careful about where he engages in the ring with the “Real Deal”. 

Our Donovan vs Ritson Prediction: Easy Work For The Real Deal

Our official Donovan vs Ritson prediction is that Paddy Donovan wins this fight by KO — which is currently available at -310. 

Donovan has been decimating his opponents of late, with his last four fights ending within the first seven rounds. And we don't see any reason why this fight against Ritson will be any different.

For that reason, we would also suggest taking a look at Paddy Donovan to win the fight in rounds 5-6, which you can find for +320.

Expect Donovan to continue his ascent up boxing's 147-pound rankings this weekend.

Related Topics:

Grant Young is a sports writer from San Francisco. He has had two professional Muay Thai fights: he got knocked out in one, and got a knockout in the other. When it comes to his favorite fighters, it's Israel Adesanya, and then it's everyone else.

Continue Reading