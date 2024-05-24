Donovan vs Ritson Prediction: Dominance For Donovan

One of the boxing world's brightest prospects returns to the ring this weekend as part of DAZN's Taylor vs Catterall 2 fight card — and our Donovan vs Ritson prediction is that he may steal the show.

Although we can't count out his opponent either, since a man with nothing to lose and everything to gain is among the most dangerous foes to deal with in the boxing ring.

Our Paddy Donovan vs Lewis Ritson prediction will make it clear why the betting odds don't tell the entire story of this fight.

Donovan vs Ritson Prediction: Is Donovan Indeed The Real Deal?

Paddy Donovan Preview

Paddy “Real Deal” Donovan — an Irish fighter with an undefeated 13-0 professional record, which includes 10 KO victories — has got all of Europe buzzing about what his career might blossom into.

Donovan's most recent stoppage victory over Williams Herrera showed exactly why pundits are so bullish on what this 25 year old Irish prospect can do.

Donovan is a southpaw who prefers to use the “philly shell” defensive style, which isn't commonly seen among European boxers.

But it works well for Donovan because he is extremely athletic and has excellent instincts. These two factors make him very intuitive in the ring, and makes it look like Donovan notices openings and his opponents' attacks a tick before they actually occur.

Our Donovan vs Ritson prediction is that these same instincts will serve Donovan well this weekend. It remains to be seen whether he'll have enough to knockout Ritson. But even if not, there are other ways for Donovan to win.

Lewis Ritson Preview

Lewis “Sandman” Ritson — an English boxer with a 23-3 professional record, which includes 13 KO victories — is coming off a brutal body shot KO loss to Ohara Davies in March 2023.

While it may look like Ritson gave up on himself after sustaining that gruesome liver shot, anybody who can been hit with such a blow knows that they're nearly impossible to recover from.

But now Ritson has had over a year to recover, and find his fire again prior to this fight against Paddy Donovan.

When Ritson is on his game, it's his speed and footwork that stand out. Because we expect Donovan to be the more powerful fighter, our Paddy Donovan vs Lewis Ritson prediction is that Ritson will need to be very careful about where he engages in the ring with the “Real Deal”.

Our Donovan vs Ritson Prediction: Easy Work For The Real Deal

Our official Donovan vs Ritson prediction is that Paddy Donovan wins this fight by KO — which is currently available at -310.

Donovan has been decimating his opponents of late, with his last four fights ending within the first seven rounds. And we don't see any reason why this fight against Ritson will be any different.

For that reason, we would also suggest taking a look at Paddy Donovan to win the fight in rounds 5-6, which you can find for +320.

Expect Donovan to continue his ascent up boxing's 147-pound rankings this weekend.