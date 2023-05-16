Devin Haney Promises “Dominant” Win Over Vasiliy Lomachenko

Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) and former three-division world champion Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) did the the grand arrival thing today in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, May 20, the pugilists collide at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Here is material from a promoter release:

Devin Haney vs. Lomachenko will stream live on Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV, for the record.

Action is beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Cost is $59.99, it also will be available via cable and satellite pay-per-view providers.

The Devin Haney v Lomachenko PPV undercard features a 10-round junior lightweight co-feature between Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) and Adam Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) in a rematch of their 2019 battle.

In the PPV opener, rising lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (17-0, 14 KOs) will take on Namibian contender Jeremia Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs) in a 10-round clash.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Devin Haney Promotions and DiBella Entertainment, tickets for the Devin Haney v Loma fight are on sale now at axs.com.

At Tuesday's grand arrivals, this is what Haney and Lomachenko had to say:

Devin Haney Quotes From Grand Arrival

“This is all a dream come true. I thank God for this every day. I watched fighters make their grand arrivals when I was a young kid. This is all a blessing, and I'm excited for Saturday night.”

“I'm going to put on a dominant victory. I'm going to go in there and impose my will on Loma and show the world how great Devin Haney really is, how versatile, how strong, how young, and how experienced I am in that ring.”

Vasiliy Lomachenko Quotes From Grand Arrival

“It will be very, very interesting. We have two different styles.”

“I believe that when you say something, you need to prove it. I have a lot of experience in boxing, and anything can happen during a fight.”

“I just think about what I need to do during a fight. And my goal is to become the undisputed champion of the world.”