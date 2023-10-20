Catterall vs Linares: Weights, Where To Watch

Catterall Vs Linares is almost upon us. Jack Catterall had some momentum following his loss to Josh Taylor in 2022, being that most felt he won the 140 pound scrap.

Ah, but this is the boxing business and what could and should be sometimes don’t play out that way.

The 30 year old Englishman holds a 27-1 mark, and puts it on the line Saturday against a 38 year old Jorge Linares (47-8, 29 KOs), who is on a three-fight skid, but is still competing at a high level.

The Venezuela man made the 140 max limit Friday, as did Catterall, for the DAZN tango on a Matchroom show at M & S Arena in Liverpool.

Catterall Vs Linares is a low key show, pretty much, with the “Hatton” name standing out on the undercard, but it’s Ricky’s son Campbell on the bill.

This is an opportunity to make a statement about worth for Jack, who could use a solid run of continuity.

Catterall vs Linares Preview: Catterall Hasn’t Been As Busy As He’d Like

He didn’t fight in 2021, had the one with Taylor in ‘22, then did lots of waiting and hoping.

In a just world, Catterall would have rematched Josh—but plans for that went awry.

A stay busy with Darragh Foley, a B level Irishman, took place in May 2022. Jack went 10, got the W—-and waited.

Boxing politics and jostling for position and waiting for shoes to drop, pretty much.

Presumably there is a plan or plans in place beyond Linares, but there’s wisdom in not getting too far into the future.

Yeah, he’s not a shot dude just playing out the string, but he does probably aim for survival over all else.

Catterall vs Linares Assessment: Linares Is Past Prime

He dropped decisions to Zaur Abdullaev and Zhora Hamazaryan after losing to Devin Haney in May of ‘21.

He’s been campaigning to get a meaningful tussle this year, and a Catterall fight fills the bill. Jack is rated No 6 by RING at 140.

Teofimo Lopez is the division boss, with Taylor behind him, with Regis Prograis, Jose Ramirez, Subriel Matias and Matchroom’s Richardson Hitchins following.

There will be shoes dropping, in the form of Prograis’ scheduled Dec 9 faceoff with Devin Haney topping the list.

Ramirez last fought in March, Matias fights next month and Hitchins got a W two weeks ago.

Catterall vs Linares: Fight, Then Wait For Shoes To Drop

So, depends on how Catterall Vs Linares plays out, and chatter will ensue which will illuminate fate for these athletes.

In England, the match isn’t floating boats overly, with most assuming Linares is fully faded.

“I have a lotta beautiful memories here in England,” Linares said during a press conference Thursday in Liverpool.

“In London, Kevin Mitchell. Crolla two times. Campbell in California. So, this is a different time, different day, different opponent…For me, Catterall is a world champion. I think he never lose the fight with Taylor. So, this is a big thing for me, especially because I’m so close to retiring.”

Uh oh, you know what they say about a guy talking retirement before a fight…

“So, I feel like 20 years old,” he insisted. “So, I’m excited. I’m super happy to be here again. So, I’m training amazing with Ismael Salas again in Las Vegas for seven weeks.

“And the thing is, I don’t like talking too much. I like to work hard, so I’m excited to make a beautiful fight with Jack this Saturday night.”

You notice he didn’t say he’d win Saturday, right?

So, maybe youse all in the betting space looking at Catterall Vs Linares are thinking Linares will be in “survive” mode and we see a distance tango.

Good guess.