Carl Froch STILL Gunning For Jake Paul Fight

Carl Froch is 45 years old, and the Brit ex boxer hasn't fought since 2014, when he stopped George Groves. His urge to compete—-or maybe his urge to collect a monstrous paycheck–still lingers, it seems, as “The Cobra” has put out word that he'd like a crack at Jake Paul.

Yep, despite the fact that Jake Paul took a tumble, and got decisioned by Tommy Fury Saturday in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, Carl Froch put forth that a Jake Paul-Carl Froch rumble would fill up Wembley Stadium. Click HERE to read how Tommy Fury handed Jake Paul his first defeat.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Froch put forth his thoughts, confident as ever:

“Jake Paul and Logan Paul on the same night would be interesting,” said the 33-2 Nottingham man. “I'd fight them both on the same night and they can tag each other. Or maybe get Logan on the undercard as we've not seen him for a while as a nice little warm up for me, a steady few rounds until I decide to knock him el sparko. And then I can fight his brother Jake on top of the bill as the main event and make mincemeat of him, what a night that would be.”

Froch is smart, he knows that he stands a better chance of fighting Jake Paul if he gets under the skin of the ex You Tube presence, who now faces a fighting future with a loss on his ledger.

“Jake Paul knows how to throw a bit of a punch but he doesn't throw it correctly, Froch stated. “He's got no balance, his centre of gravity is all wrong, and when he's on his back foot he panics, shuts his eyes, looks for the floor, ducks low and then looks to hold. He does so much wrong. He's a white collar fighter. Jake Paul is a beginner, a white collar type fighter. It was ok, it was competitive at times. Jake landed a few shots but it was like watching a white collar boxing match. It wasn't the best.”

Then Froch goes for the KO shot.

“It kills him that I don't give him any credit. The reason I don't give him any credit is he doesn't deserve credit. He doesn't belong in professional fighting,” the ex pugilist states. “He's a YouTube sensation. Now Tommy has exposed him I think Jake will think Carl Froch is right -he will think he does not belong as a professional or have a right to call himself a professional fighter. The only chance he would have is against a retired pro. And that's a small chance. He will not fight me. He's not that stupid.”

Froch says he wouldn't come back for just any fight. “The only fight that ticks the box is Jake Paul. Even though he lost to Tommy it was at times a competitive fight. I'm nine years retired, so who knows what would happen, I've not been in the boxing ring since in any capacity. But I'd make mincemeat of him, it'd be an easy fight,” Froch states. “I'd smash I'm to bits inside two rounds, but that’s in my head. The reality might be different. I'd think we'd fill Wembley. Minimum 80,000!”

Yeah, he's really thought about it…”What would it take to get me in the ring with Jake Paul? Not much, not much at all. In his head he might think Froch is nine years retired, has silver hair, and is old at 45, and maybe he thinks he can redeem himself for losing. I'd love to fight Jake Paul and smash him to bits. But I think he was exposed last night against a novice-pro. He’s talking about winning world titles – never going to happen. You're not good enough. You don't have the ability, skill, mindset – you just know how to make money being a clown. That's what he is, a performing clown. He's not a professional fighter. Now he's lost to Tommy, me and Jake doesn't make any sense. For me Paul has been massively exposed for what he is, an area level fighter, he'd struggle to win an area level fight. He's nowhere near good enough to win a British title and that's being kind.”

Yep, Froch really, really has thought about Froch vs Jake Paul: “I'd need to be in shape to do at least two rounds at a decent pace. Maybe that's giving Jake too much credit. I'd get behind the jab for a minute, throw a few feints, make him react, he'd come in and throw a big overhand right and I'd time him. It would be like taking candy from a baby. Move in close, take the lollipop out of his hand, and place it into my mouth and walk off with the lollipop, walk off with the prize candy. He would not last a round. If he lasted a round I'd be disgusted with myself.”

More goading from Froch: “If Jake Paul was stupid enough to pursue a fight with me, I'd probably go to the gym for four weeks maximum. That's all I need. That would get my fitness up. I'm already in shape. I'm lean and mean. I don't need to cut weight. I'm round about what he is weighing right now. I've got all the experience and natural talent anyway. I would need to get the heart and lungs filled with air and breathing deeper and throw a couple shots on the bag. But not much. It's a walk in the park, a little stroll taking your dog for a walk, taking in scenery. That kind of camp. I'm absolutely open to it, but the first thing I'd do is ask for a contract or a letter of agreement and have a serious look at it. I would not take him seriously unless he sent the paperwork. But he was just promoting this fight with Tommy by chucking my name in the mix.”

Froch also hedges his bet, with a slap at Tommy, because he knows that lil Fury now has a profile which can conjure bigger bags than before. Or maybe he's just having a bit of fun busting chops…

Tommy Fury not good enough to be world champion – he should go down celeb route

Froch: “I'm not giving Tommy any stick at all because he's young and learning but will Tommy ever become a world champion? Probably not. I don't think he's good enough…Tommy had a good eight rounds against someone who tried to win. The problem is, he’s earned so much money in an easy eight-rounder, does he want to be a professional fighter? Where does he go from here because he won’t earn that kind of money elsewhere. After earning that money in a steady eight-rounder, I don't know where the motivation will come from, or the mindset to want to train for 8-10 weeks for a pro fight. If I was Tommy I'd go down the celebrity boxing route.”

Just for fun, a jab at Amir Khan

“There are no retired professionals I'd come out of retirement for,” Froch maintains. “I have a lot of respect for fighters whether I like them or not. Amir Khan's name came into the mix a little bit, but he's too small for me anyway, he can't hold a jab now, we saw what happened with Kell Brook when he hit him with a jab – his legs turned to Bambi. He was all over the place. The only reason I'd step back in the ring would be for something pretty big.”

My Take: There's next to no chance that Jake Paul fights Carl Froch. Not that Jake was EXPOSED..I wouldn't go that far with that sort of talk. More like, he now better knows what he didn't know, that his choices of matches pre-Tommy Fury were apt.

But, stranger things have happened, so we won't dismiss this chatter out of hand. First, though, a Jake Paul v Tommy Fury rematch is in the cards, and there will be heavy interest in that one, so it'll be the primary focus for JAKE PAUL fans who want to see how their guy responds to losing.