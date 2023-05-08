Who Won the Weekend? Canelo Coronation Blues Edition

Who would have thunk it? Who Won the Weekend looked to be an easy gimme for Canelo.

A stadium of adoring patrons would cheer the Mexican ATG in a coronation event in his home region, right?

Didn’t turn out quite as brilliant as expected.

Canelo didn’t get the KO, the patrons didn’t get their expected climax, and our peeps say Canelo didn’t win the weekend.

GAYLE FALKENTHAL: Going deep on Saturday’s card from Guadalajara, Oleksandr Gvozdyk won the weekend.

The former WBC light heavyweight champion scored a solid TKO win over Ricard Bolotniks in his second fight back from retirement three years ago.

Gvozdyk decided he wasn’t quite done with boxing and he’s back in the gym with Papa Lomachenko.

Here’s hoping Gvozdyk returns to form and gets another strong run in the division. He’s a standup guy in our crazy sport. Slava Ukraini!

COLIN MORRISON: The fans at Estadio Akron were the weekend winners. Regardless of how Canelo's showing on the night is ultimately remembered, those fans can always say they were there the night Canelo came home.

Being part of the event, contributing to the atmosphere, and bearing witness to that ring walk in person are all elements which combine to leave lasting memories for all who were in attendance.

MARQUIS JOHNS: Without a doubt, Mauricio Sulaiman won this weekend for his interaction ringside during this card. He promised a fair fight to Ryder and he got one.

He also fixed in real time a missed knockdown in the Martinez fight. Did it look sus and minor crooked? Yes.

Did it seem to be on the fly and made up at the seat of his ringside pants? Yes.

Was it the right call and on the up and once it was all said and done? Yes.

LUCAS KETELLE: People with hobbies outside of boxing.

JAMES LUPTON: Eddie Hearn won this weekend after announcing the signings of Regis Prograis, and more importantly, Andy Cruz!

Signing a world champion and a future world champion all whilst seeing his bank balance rise due to a sell out homecoming for Canelo Alvarez, Hearn most certainly won the weekend.

MATTHEW POMARA: Canelo clearly won the weekend. Great performance and a tremendous crowd.

STEVE O: Got to be a case for Ryder, no? Given he was expected to be cannon fodder for CA, I think he did a great job in spoiling the party by refusing to be kayoed.

He was never going to win the fight but dragged himself thru by sheer will and determination. Canelo gets W but props go to Ryder.