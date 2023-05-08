Worldwide

Who Won the Weekend? Canelo Coronation Blues Edition

UFC Fight Results: Aftermath of UFC 288

If Spence and Crawford Don’t Fight, That’s Fine

Canelo Still Pound for Pound Top 10

UFC 288: LIVE UFC Round by Round Updates and Coverage

Aljamain Sterling v v Henry Cejudo UFC 288 Prediction: Expect All Out War.

Jessica Andrade vs Xiaonan Yan Prediction: Strawweight Showdown On Saturday Night

Belal Muhammad vs Gilbert Burns Prediction: UFC 288 Co-Main Event Is A Coin Flip

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Odds - Cejudo Remains a Slight Favorite

Canelo vs Ryder Predictions: 1 Of 44 Predict Upset

Who Won the Weekend? Canelo Coronation Blues Edition

Who Won the Weekend? Canelo Coronation Blues Edition

Who would have thunk it? Who Won the Weekend looked to be an easy gimme for Canelo.

A stadium of adoring patrons would cheer the Mexican ATG in a coronation event in his home region, right?

Didn’t turn out quite as brilliant as expected.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez celebrates his win over John Ryder after their undisputed super middleweight fight at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. Photo: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Canelo didn’t get the KO, the patrons didn’t get their expected climax, and our peeps say Canelo didn’t win the weekend.

GAYLE FALKENTHAL: Going deep on Saturday’s card from Guadalajara, Oleksandr Gvozdyk won the weekend.

The former WBC light heavyweight champion scored a solid TKO win over Ricard Bolotniks in his second fight back from retirement three years ago.

Gvozdyk decided he wasn’t quite done with boxing and he’s back in the gym with Papa Lomachenko.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk came to life in the sixth round against Ricards Bolotniks during their fight at the Estadio Akron in Mexico. Photo: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Here’s hoping Gvozdyk returns to form and gets another strong run in the division. He’s a standup guy in our crazy sport. Slava Ukraini!

COLIN MORRISON: The fans at Estadio Akron were the weekend winners. Regardless of how Canelo's showing on the night is ultimately remembered, those fans can always say they were there the night Canelo came home.

Being part of the event, contributing to the atmosphere, and bearing witness to that ring walk in person are all elements which combine to leave lasting memories for all who were in attendance.

Nope, they didn’t get a KO. Seemed like a pretty good time was had by most all, despite that.

MARQUIS JOHNS: Without a doubt, Mauricio Sulaiman won this weekend for his interaction ringside during this card. He promised a fair fight to Ryder and he got one.

He also fixed in real time a missed knockdown in the Martinez fight. Did it look sus and minor crooked? Yes.

Did it seem to be on the fly and made up at the seat of his ringside pants? Yes.

Was it the right call and on the up and once it was all said and done? Yes.

LUCAS KETELLE: People with hobbies outside of boxing.

Regis Prograis and Eddie Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Sport, sit ringside in Guadalajara for the bout between Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder fight at the Estadio Akron. Photo: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.Prograis signs canelo

JAMES LUPTON: Eddie Hearn won this weekend after announcing the signings of Regis Prograis, and more importantly, Andy Cruz!

Signing a world champion and a future world champion all whilst seeing his bank balance rise due to a sell out homecoming for Canelo Alvarez, Hearn most certainly won the weekend.

Canelo Alvarez celebrates his win over John Ryder with his hometown fans in Guadalajara. Photo: Melina Pizano/Matchroom. Fight Results Alvarez Wins Canelo

MATTHEW POMARA: Canelo clearly won the weekend. Great performance and a tremendous crowd.

STEVE O: Got to be a case for Ryder, no? Given he was expected to be cannon fodder for CA, I think he did a great job in spoiling the party by refusing to be kayoed.

He was never going to win the fight but dragged himself thru by sheer will and determination. Canelo gets W but props go to Ryder.

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

