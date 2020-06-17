Cameron Krael Suggests You Shouldn’t Assume By His Record He Loses To Bobby Mominov

Some of you reading this are not mega fight fans, and maybe are watching the bouts from Top Rank on ESPN because, hey, why not.

You should be fore-warned, the bout involving the guy with the 17-15-2 record, you shouldn’t assume it will go a certain way for Cameron Krael because foe Bobirzhan Mominov from Kazahkstan has a 10-0 mark.

Krael, born in Hawaii, residing in Nevada, on paper looks in over his head.

But paper is flimsy, you can crumple it quick and toss it. Things will happen in the ring at the MGM Bubble in Vegas for these welterweights that cannot be committed to paper. Stats can help tell a story, but they can often lie. I chatted with Krael and the Kazhk today.

“I’m feeling great rehydrated and ready to put on a show,” age 26, with a 1-2 mark in his last three.

And, on paper, from what he’s maybe seen on tape, what does he think of Mominov? “I believe he shouldn’t be in the ring with me, he hasn’t fought anyone, he’s a one dimensional fighter. I have to box him and move and he will be stuck in the mud trying to chase me!”

Prediction, please, for your fight tonight.

“My prediction if I execute my game plan and adapt I will stop him in 6-7 rounds,” said Krael. “If it goes past that I will win a unanimous decision.”

I heard also from Mominov (see below), who is 28 years old.

“Hello Michael Woods. I’m good. InshaALLAH, I am ready, today I will show a good and spectacular boxing!”

If I haven’t seen you fight before, what will I see, I asked him.

“You will see today, sir. Everyone tells me that I look like GGG. We are from one republic, from one city and we have one amateur coach. Maybe because of this, is similar. I was invited to be a sparring partner for Saul Canelo Alvarez, before the first fight with GGG-Canelo. I was 8 weeks in the camp with Canelo.”

And so, you get the drift.

You know who is perceived as the A side dude. Usually, these things play out as expected, to a degree or another. But not always. Sometimes the guy with the deceiving record reminds you that records often deceive. Paper is paper. Words and numbers can lie. One punch can reveal a hidden truth, or simply indicate that on this night, fate shined on the underdog, for whatever reason, only God knows.