Caleb Plant Wants Jermall Charlo

Although Caleb Plant has lost two out of his last three fights, the former IBF super middleweight champion still has that dog in him.

During a recent sit-down with Brian Custer, the longtime announcer allowed Plant to pick his next opponent.

The 31-year-old Las Vegas-based fighter made the obvious choice, that being the man he slapped nearly three months ago.

“Right now, my main focus is Jermall Charlo,” Plant told Custer. “That’s who I wanna fight.”

Caleb Plant Versus Jermall Charlo In The Works?

Apparently beating Charlo in a slapping contest wasn’t enough.

The current WBC middleweight champion did not respond to the slap, which sparked concern that the unbeaten fighter wasn’t in the proper mindset for a return to the squared circle.

Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) has not fought in the past 852 days.

His last bout took place on June 19, 2021, when he outpointed Juan Macias Montiel over 12 rounds in his fourth defense of the WBC strap in what many described as an unimpressive outing.

Charlo was set to return last summer against Jaime Munguia and then Maciej Sulecki, but both fell through for different reasons.

Jermall Vs Mungia Made, Scrapped

Charlo-Munguia was nixed when a deal between Golden Boy and PBC collapsed over broadcast rights, albeit both sides did agree on financial terms for each boxer.

Charlo subsequently signed to face a perennial world title challenger in Sulecki, only for that to be canceled after Charlo sustained a back injury in training.

Mental health issues have kept him out of the ring since.

A few months ago, there were rumors about a possible Plant-Charlo fight, but that will have to wait.

On November 25, Charlo is finally set to end his long reign of inactivity against Jose Benavidez Jr at an undecided weight.

Regardless of the outcome, Caleb Plant wants to settle their feud in the ring.

“He’s been talking about moving up to 68 for some time. I know he’s right on the verge of that. That’s a fight that needs to happen in boxing.”

Despite his recent defeats, there’s no question that Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) has an old-school mindset.

He settled his beef with Anthony Dirrell with a devastating one-punch knockout.

While he lost to David Benavidez in a much-anticipated grudge match in March, he went the distance in a bout that many didn’t think he would survive.

Not only is Caleb Plant the odds-on favorite, he will also be the bigger man if they fight.

Charlo, who is a former junior middleweight champion, would be moving up in weight.

And given the results of the slap fest, Caleb Plant is already up on the scorecards.