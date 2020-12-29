21 Rounds: Pondering What Boxing Will Offer Us In the New Year

In 2021, Lopez is the man to beat at lightweight should he decide to stay (it says here he will), with no shortage of star matchups. Personally, give me Teo opposite Gervonta “Tank” Davis , in an A grade steak duel minus any annoying marination.

In other words, I’ll blow your mind. That’s certainly what Teofimo Lopez did to many in the boxing world by outboxing and Agent-Smithing The Matrix, Vasiliy Lomachenko via 12 round UD shocker. There was no moment from any fighter more compelling than Lopez, as any expert would be hard pressed to reveal their crystal ball saw Teo just flat outboxing a generational talent and one of the best pure fighters of all time.

As for Loma, who always wants the biggest challenge, his frame proved too small for lightweight as far back as his May 2018 off the canvas KO of Jorge Linares. He should move back down to super featherweight, where he’s most likely to look like Neo against anyone there. He would run into another Agent Smith in Shakur Stevenson (I can’t see Bob Arum making that fight), who I expect will be a breakout star in 2021.

Jose Zepeda and Ivan Baranchyk in what I pegged as Fight of The Year? What about the potential of Edgar Berlanga? Luke Campbell. Does a win there do enough to go to war with Tank Davis and settle their social media laced beef? Does Devin Haney get a star making fight in 2021? He should. Who wouldn’t want to see another thriller betweenandin what I pegged as Fight of The Year? What about the potential of Ryan Garcia takes a huge leap up in class to face a tough. Does a win there do enough to go to war withand settle their social media laced beef? Doesget a star making fight in 2021? He should.

What happens with Deontay Wilder in 21? Does he get another go with lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury or does the Gypsy King seek out a huge bonanza against Anthony Joshua? If the latter happens, who do we see a come backing Bronze Bomber against? Count me among those who feel Wilder must earn another shot at Fury, who I thought clearly beat Wilder the first time. Can Naoya Inoue be on the verge of a “Monster” year? Does Oscar De La Hoya really come back? And if so, could he lure Floyd Mayweather back in what would be much more than an exhibition?

What will it take for selfish promoters to put their differences aside to make Terence “Bud” Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr? Boxing needs that fight yesterday, for it would be a travesty if that fight doesn’t happen. “The Truth” should just tell it like it is and demand that fight for legacy. He’s all but admitted he’s outgrown 147 and is threatening to Usain Bolt the star-studded division for a potential big money fight with Canelo Alvarez.