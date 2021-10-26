Boxing Moments We Will Never Forget

Boxing is one of the best sports in the world. It’s no holds barred, adrenaline-fueled fun that will get your heart racing. There have been so many amazing bouts, but sometimes it’s fun to remember the classics. These are some of the biggest boxing moments that fans will never forget.

The Thrilla in Manila

Undoubtedly, this fight will go down in history. It was the Thrilla in Manila, and it didn’t disappoint.

Muhammad Ali versus Joe Frazier is already a classic boxing moment that fans still revere. Going into the final round, Frazier would have been victorious if his eyes hadn’t swollen completely shut. He managed to stay on his feet, however, and ended up winning a majority decision. It was an epic clash of two boxing titans that will go down in history as one of the best fights ever.

Sugar Ray Leonard Beats Marvin Hagler

Leonard was already an established superstar when he met with “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler. Leonard just didn’t have the size, but he had amazing speed, which Hagler couldn’t seem to deal with. Leonard ended up winning a split decision, even though many believed that Hagler was the winner. The fight was close and action-packed and has become one of boxing’s most memorable moments.

The Fight Between Wladimir Klitschko and David Haye

This was a fight that most fans didn’t want to see. Klitschko was already on top of the world when he met British boxer David Haye. Haye promised that he would knock out Klitschko, but it just wasn’t meant to be. Instead, this fight will go down in history as one of the most disappointing fights ever. Klitschko knocked Haye out, and most everyone knew that this was going to be a mismatch from the get-go.

The First Time Anthony Joshua Fought As a Pro

The first time that Anthony Joshua fought for a world title as a pro, he met the then-undefeated Charles Martin. It was a significant fight, with Joshua defeating his opponent in just two rounds. He was now considered one of the biggest attractions in boxing and on track to be its biggest star.

The Mayweather Versus Pacquiao Fight

This is one fight that fans will never forget. Both Mayweather and Pacquiao had exceptional boxing records, with Mayweather dominating his opponents nearly every time he got in the ring. However, Pacquiao held a slight edge over Mayweather in the eyes of his “Pacmaniac” rooters.

Fans had been salivating for this fight to take place for years, but it took some time before they were able to get it together. This fight was a long time coming, and the two fighters really didn’t deliver for boxing fans everywhere.

But because of the length of the build up and the relentless marketing push aided by the potent communication ability of social media, it went down as one of the most memorable moments in boxing history.