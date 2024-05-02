Barrios vs Maidana Prediction: Bright Lights For Barrios

The one Barrios vs Maidana prediction that seems assured is that the winner of this bout will ascend into superstardom.

The interim WBC world welterweight title is up for grabs in this co-main event for Alvarez vs Manguia. And our Mario Barrios vs Fabian Maidana prediction will provide you with all the information you'll need to make money while betting on this fight Saturday night.

Barrios vs Maidana Prediction: Is This Stage Too Big For Barrios?

Mario Barrios Preview

Mario “El Azteca” Barrios — an American boxer with a 28-2 professional record, which includes 18 KO victories — has only suffered losses against the world's elite.

And ever since losing two straight fights to Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman in 2021 and 2022, respectively, Barrios has bounced back and become an interim champion.

Barrios' most recent fight against Yordenis Ugas showed that Barrios has power that many in the boxing world hadn't known about until recently.

He even floored Ugas with a stiff jab in the second round, which seemed to surprise Ugas just as much as it did the spectators.

But what was perhaps most impressive about that performance was Barrios' heart. Even after taking several big shots from Ugas, Barrios refused to take a step backward, and stood toe to toe exchanging blows with his opponent.

And our Barrios vs Maidana prediction is that we'll see something similar from the fight on Saturday night.

Yet, because we expect Barrios to be the faster and more athletic fighter in there, he would be wise to try and stay out of a firefight for as long as possible.

Fabian Maidana Preview

Fabian “TNT” Maidana — an Argentinian boxer with a 22-2 record, which includes 16 KO victories — has a tough task ahead of him this weekend.

Yet, Maidana has proven multiple times over that he's never afraid of a dangerous fight.

One interesting aspect to this fight is that, while Barrios has a three-inch height advantage, Maidana actually has a two-inch reach advantage over him.

And our Mario Barrios vs Fabian Maidana prediction is that Maidana will need to make the most out of this reach advantage if he's to emerge victorious on Saturday night.

Keeping Barrios at bay with constant jabs might open up opportunities for him to land bigger shots later on in the fight. And if those jabs aren't landing, we expect it to be a long night for Maidana.

Our Mario Barrios vs Fabian Maidana Prediction: Barrios Wins by Decision

Our official Barrios vs Maidana prediction is that Barrios will win by decision.

While we do believe that Barrios has enough power to end this fight, we have enough respect for Maidana's chin to make us feel like he won't get knocked out. For that reason, taking Barrios to win by decision — currently available at +140 — is a solid bet.

We would also suggest taking the fight to go the distance, which you can get right now for +100.

Whoever wins this fight will become a household name by Sunday!