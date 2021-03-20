Artur Beterbiev Returns To Ring With Stoppage Win, Finishing Adam Deines in Round Ten

Light heavyweight ace Artur Beterbiev, out of the ring for 17 months, shed the rust and his foe, Adam Deines, in round ten of their clash in Moscow on March 20.

A left hand put Deines, a Russian living in Germany, to the floor and the ref pulled the plug. The lefty had hung tough, after getting smacked to the mat in round one. But Beterbiev, age 36, kept hacking away at him.

The clash screened on ESPN.

Beterbiev has dealt with injuries, and then a positive COVID test, so it’s possible he was happy to stretch the fight a bit, to get some more rounds in.

His profile level had reached an apex when he handled Alexander Gvozdyk in a light heavy title consolidation match, in fall 2019, and he’s eager, we presume, to kick-start the momentum back up.

It looked like maybe Beterbiev would pull away, and pile up too much punishment on Deines around round 5-6. But the loser hung in there, and answered.

Not with much pop, though, his power is quite average. He stayed in the game, though, with slight prospects for victory, because it was hard to picture him catching Beterbiev with a hard enough shot to really trouble him.

The end came when Deines (19-2-1) ate a left, went to a knee, stood up, and then looked at his corner. His corner was on the apron, indicating they didn’t want the 30 year old pugilist to risk more punishment.

Here is the release Top Rank sent out after the win:

Beterbiev now sets his sights on a potential unification matchup with the winner of the April 10 vacant WBO light heavyweight world title showdown between Joe Smith Jr. and Maxim Vlasov, which will air live on ESPN and ESPN+.