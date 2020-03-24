Anyone Anywhere Around the World Can Train With a Gleason’s Gym Trainer!

Worldwide

The new reality has set in for much of America, though in NY, it is more obvious, as we are in a densely packed area.

Gleason’s Gym and other supposedly non essential business are closed up, to minimize the potential for coronavirus transmission.

Ah, but trainers still wanna train, and people still want, and indeed more so now than ever NEED physical outlets. Thus, Gleason’s Gym boss Bruce Silverglade has adapted.

Check out this note from Gleason’s, which lays out their plan to stay in business, and keep you physically and mentally fit, while NYC shelters in place.

Dear Friends:

While the gym is quiet, we are still providing our clients with their physical fitness, training and boxing needs. Tele-training with Gleason’s Gym is online with remote training, just give us a call to set it up.

Have our trainer train you remotely through Skype, FaceTime, Google Hangouts, etc.

In order to book your online session, use this link to book or call us directly at 718-797-2872 to schedule your trainer and the time.

We are currently working to investigate all the ways we can bring our training to you, but if you have a means you prefer, please feel free to ask!

