Published

11 seconds ago

on

Andre Ward Parts Ways With ESPN

Andre Ward has helped ESPN call boxing matches since 2017. Following the Saturday night ESPN/Top Rank show featuring Jared Anderson in Toledo, Ohio, the ex hitter announced he’s moving on.

The Cali resident is 39 years old.

He left the ring after a sequel with Sergey Kovalev, and moved from doing color on HBO bouts to the Worldwide Leader.

“Son of God” dabbled in management, and would recuse himself from fights featuring Shakur Stevenson when he had a piece of the up n comer with J Prince.

Andre Ward

Ward made the International Boxing Hall of Fame and recently Showtime platformed his auto-bio pic.

Tim Bradley emerged in the last couple years as an analyst more in keeping with the ESPN preferred talent style, he’s more brash with opinions than is the more measured and sometimes guarded Ward.

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

