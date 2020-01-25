Alejandra Jiminez Tests Positive Following Fight With Franchon

The WBC dropped some news Friday, fall-out from the Jan. 11 clash between WBC and WBO 168 pound champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Alejandra Jiminez, which unfolded in San Antonio, Texas.

It was a lively rumble, and the Mexican hitter Jiminez got the nod, via split decision. Jiminez celebrated mightily, understandably. Now, her triumph has been muted, with news that she tested positive for a banned substance. Here is the release the WBC sent out:

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) has notified the WBC that an “A” Sample collected on January 10 from WBC Female Super Middleweight World Champion Alejandra Jimenez has yielded an adverse finding for a banned substance under the WBC Clean Boxing Program.

The WBC will follow its customary protocol by, among other steps, affording Champion Jimenez the opportunity to witness the opening of the “B” Sample, or send a representative to do so.

The WBC will conduct an in-depth investigation of the circumstances that led to the adverse finding. Champion Alejandra Jimenez will receive the due process the WBC Clean Boxing Protocol provides.

As it is customary in similar situations, the WBC will provide additional information as the investigative and adjudicative process moves forward.

Franchon is promoted by Golden Boy; the promotion put out their own statement: