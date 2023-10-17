Al Bernstein On Showtime Exit: “It’s Been A Super Privilege”

“It's been wonderful,” Al Bernstein said from Nevada, his home base. “It's been a super privilege for 20 years.”

Sad but true, conformation came that the boxing/sports department at Showtime, the cabler in transition would be no more. The calendar to end of 2023 will be fulfilled, then it goes black.

I asked Al about his first Showtime show. The Chicago man had to harken…

Al Bernstein On Showtime Boxing Ending

“2003, Reno, I think….the second show I remember, it was Joe Calzaghe versus Brian Mitchell,” said the OG vet, who'd been thoroughly attached to ESPN for a lengthy and storied run. (He did a book which summed up the first half of his career nicely.)

“I can say, Showtime boxing, it's been the best part of 43 year career- great people in front of behind of the camera, great, great experience, and I look forward to the next chapter of my career,” the fight-caller stated.

“Looking back, I've felt very good about the product on just about every level, we put out a good product, and when that happens and the process is a good one, which it was, great teamwork and everything, you enjoy doing it. There's not much more to be said.”

Bernstein pays attention to the news, so he's inclined sometimes to compare and contrast the goings on in the wider world with this stuff. “Nah, it's not a happy day, but bittersweet, it's how life goes.”