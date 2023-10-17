Worldwide

Al Bernstein On Showtime Exit: "It's Been A Super Privilege"

Digesting the News: Showtime Boxing Ending This Year

Jake Paul To Fight Dec 15

Boxxer, UK Promotion, Has Rights Deal With NBC and Peacock

The Case For Luis Firpo For IBHOF

UFC Fight Night 230 Results: Barboza Still Has It

Tszyu vs Mendoza Odds: Tszyu Remains a Huge Favorite

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Fight Results: Paul Easy Work Win

KSI vs Tommy Fury Fight Results: Fury Gets The Decision

UFC Fight Night Prediction: Maia vs Araujo - FW Fixture!

Al Bernstein On Showtime Exit: "It's Been A Super Privilege"

Al Bernstein On Showtime Exit: “It’s Been A Super Privilege”

“It's been wonderful,” Al Bernstein said from Nevada, his home base. “It's been a super privilege for 20 years.”

Sad but true, conformation came that the boxing/sports department at Showtime, the cabler in transition would be no more. The calendar to end of 2023 will be fulfilled, then it goes black.

I asked Al about his first Showtime show. The Chicago man had to harken…

Al Bernstein will call the Benavidez-Andrade fight

Al Bernstein On Showtime Boxing Ending

“2003, Reno, I think….the second show I remember, it was Joe Calzaghe versus Brian Mitchell,” said the OG vet, who'd been thoroughly attached to ESPN for a lengthy and storied run. (He did a book which summed up the first half of his career nicely.)

“I can say, Showtime boxing, it's been the best part of 43 year career- great people in front of behind of the camera, great, great experience, and I look forward to the next chapter of my career,” the fight-caller stated.

“Looking back, I've felt very good about the product on just about every level, we put out a good product, and when that happens and the process is a good one, which it was, great teamwork and everything, you enjoy doing it. There's not much more to be said.”

Bernstein pays attention to the news, so he's inclined sometimes to compare and contrast the goings on in the wider world with this stuff. “Nah, it's not a happy day, but bittersweet, it's how life goes.”

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

