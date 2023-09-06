Worldwide

AEW Dynamite Tonight: Two Grand Slam Title Eliminator Matches

Published

1 min ago

on

AEW Dynamite Tonight: Two Grand Slam Title Eliminator Matches

Live from Indianapolis, Indiana is AEW Dynamite tonight! The AEW will return with a stacked card, one with high-implication matches as we head into AEW Collision this Saturday. With two of the Grand Slam world title eliminator tournament quarterfinal matches on the event, it's certain to be fireworks.

So, with this night being an imperative one for this weekend's action, let's take a deeper look at what bridges we need to cross before we can think about AEW Collision's weekend event. Dynamite is just around the corner and we're here to break it down for you.

AEW Dynamite Tonight: Darby Allin vs Nick Wayne – Winner gets MJF

AEW Dynamite Tonight

Well, you hate to see it. Friends fighting one another is always upsetting, but sometimes it needs to be done. Unless, of course, it's MMA and you're Aljamain Sterling or Merab Dvalishvili. But, back to wrestling, this is a sad one to see. Allin and Wayne have had each other's backs for years.

Nick Wayne was a bit upset with Allin for forgiving AR Fox after bloodying him up, but Allin has his reasons or what he does. Well, we've got to see these friends turn to foes for at least the duration of a wrestling match. With the AEW always providing great events and compelling storylines, it's easy to tune into this event just because. But, Allin vs Wayne is sure to keep us on the edge of our seats, preferably near some tissues because this one could be a tearjerker.

Roderick Strong vs. Trent Beretta

Also included with AEW Dynamite tonight is Roderick Strong vs. Trent Beretta. This being another Grand Slam world title eliminator tournament quarterfinal match. This is a very interesting matchup. Of course,. Roderick Strong has taken on a laundry list of tough guys throughout his career.

Trent Beretta, a member of the largely-loved stable, Best Friends, will look to get the win here and advance toward a title shot. With both competitors having a good deal of success in their careers, this is one of those matches that'll more than likely be a nail-biter form bell to bell.

AEW Dynamite: The Rest of the Card

AEW Dynamite has a lot of big names, which you can expect from every AEW event it seems. This event is sandwiched in between a few other big events. The AEW doesn't seem to take a break. In addition, MJF will be speaking at this event, which should add a bit more intrigue to the title eliminator tournament.

  • Darby Allin vs Nick Wayne
  • Roderick Strong vs. Trent Beretta
  • Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)
  • MJF on the mic
  • Hangman Page on the mic

Be sure to catch this event as we build up to a weekend fill with exciting wrestling at the highest level. This isn't some filler event; this plays into the big picture and is very important to be in the know. But, we've got you covered either way. Keep updated with these AEW events here with us!

