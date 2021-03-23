Ring City USA Announces Loaded Seven-Fight Undercard For Thursday’s Event

San Juan, Puerto Rico – March 22, 2021 – Ring City USA has announced a loaded seven-fight undercard for this Thursday’s event, the third and final of the boxing outfit’s residency in Puerto Rico, which will be presented live from Plaza del Quinto Centenario in Old San Juan. The March 25 event will be broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports app in the United States and Puerto Rico. Outside the United States, Ring City’s undercard action will be available on Twitch.

Headlining Thursday’s event from Old San Juan is the previously announced 10-round title fight featuring seven-division world champion and future Hall of Famer Amanda Serrano (39-1-1, 29 KOs) defending her WBO and WBC featherweight world titles against current two-division titlist Daniela Bermudez (29-3-3, 10 KOs).

Co-featured on the NBC Sports Network broadcast, in an eight-round bantamweight clash, Puerto Rico’s Abimael ‘Manos de Piedra’ Ortiz (8-0-1, 4 KOs) battles Mexico-born Eduardo ‘Lalo El Gemelo’ Baez (18-1-2, 6 KOs), who now fights out of Calexico, Calif.

A resident of Cidra, Puerto Rico, Ortiz has won six fights in a row, including a ten-round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Chris Avalos in his most recent start on November 30, 2019. Baez is undefeated over his last ten bouts and returns to the Ring City USA ring following an eight-round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Narek Abgaryan on the December 17, 2020 card at the Wild Card Boxing Gym in Los Angeles.

Also featured on the NBC Sports Network card is an eight-round battle in the super-bantamweight division when hard-hitting Carlos ‘Purin’ Caraballo (13-0-0, 13 KOs) of Ponce, P.R., hits the squared circle against Leonardo ‘Leon’ Baez (18-3-0, 9 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico.

The 25-year-old Caraballo has earned a well-deserved reputation for his show-stopping knockouts, eight of which have come in the first three rounds. He returns to action following a first-round knockout of perennial contender Mike Oliver in February 2020 in San Juan, P.R. Also 25-years-old, the upset-minded Baez looks to return to the win column after suffering a loss to Jason Moloney in June 2020 following a six-fight win streak.

Headlining the Twitch portion of the broadcast, Juan Carlos ‘El Indio’ Camacho (11-1, 6 KOs) of Juana Diaz, P.R., clashes with Marvin Solano(23-5, 8 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round bantamweight bout. The 24-year-old Camacho anxiously returns to battle following a 15-month layoff. His last fight against Lucas Fernandez Leone in October 2019 was cut short in the fourth round due to a cut suffered by Leone as a result of an accidental headbutt. Fighting out of the boxing hotbed of Managua, Nicaragua, Solano is victorious in two of his last three fights, including a 10-round unanimous decision over contender Dewayne Beamon in November 2019.

Competing in an eight-round junior middleweight bout, two San Juan natives will battle when Luis Midyael ‘Diamante Negro’ Sanchez (8-1, 6 KOs) faces Ryan Pino (8-5-2, 4 KOs). The 26-year-old Sanchez, victorious in his first eight professional bouts, looks to re-enter the win column following a hotly contested eight-round defeat against Patrick Cora. The Bronx, New York-bred Pino also looks to hit the win column after an eight-round decision loss to Kevin Johnson in February 2020.

Hitting the squared circle in a six-round flyweight bout, highly touted prospect Oscar Collazo (2-0, 2 KOs) of Villaiba, P.R. challenges veteran Francisco ‘El Remanche’ Bonilla (6-9-3, 3 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico. Following a heralded amateur career including a gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games, the Newark, New Jersey born Collazo has quickly impressed in the professional ranks, most recently scoring a second-round knockout against Kevin Jusino in December 2020.

Fighting in an eight-round women’s flyweight bout, former three-time world champion Arely ‘Ametralladora’ Mucino-Reyes (28-3-2, 10 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico battles Lucia ‘Maravilla’ Hernandez-Nunez (7-10) of Mexico City, Mexico. Victorious in her last seven fights, Mucino-Reyes is coming off of a nearly two-year layoff as she starts the path toward regaining a world championship. In her last start Hernandez-Nunez won a hard-fought six round decision over Esmeralda Torres on November 16, 2019.

Opening up the action on the Twitch portion of the broadcast in a four-round lightweight bout,

19-year-old Angel Carranza-Jimenez (1-0, 1KO) of Hatillo, P.R. faces off against battle-tested veteran Eduardo Melendez (5-29, 1 KO) of Ponce, P.R.

