Ratings Info From the Caleb Plant-Caleb Truax Fox Card

Michael Woods

Published

32 seconds ago

on

PBC liked very much the rating their Saturday night show topped by a Caleb Plant-Caleb Truax scrap did on Fox and sent out a release trumpeting the number.

IBF super middleweight titlist Plant showed he can draw well, even in a fight which it’s assumed he is the run-away favorite.

The viewership number probably helps in quieting down chatter regarding how happy Fox Sports is with the boxing deal they hashed out with PBC in 2018.

Here is the release from PBC:

CALEB PLANT-CALEB TRUAX MAIN EVENT AVERAGES 1.887 MILLION VIEWERS WITH PEAK AUDIENCE OF 2 MILLION

LOS ANGELES (February 3, 2021) – Undefeated IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) scored big on Saturday night when he successfully defended his title against Caleb Truax and drew a peak audience of 2.019 million viewers during the FOX PBC Fight Night live broadcast from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The main event portion of the telecast, which featured Plant scoring a 12-round unanimous decision victory over Truax, averaged 1.887 million viewers.

Caleb Plant getting ready to throw at Caleb Truax during their Jan. 30, 2021 bout in LA.

Plant’s rep seems to be building, so that gives him leverage, maybe, as he looks to secure a date against Canelo later in the year. (Photo by Sean Michael Ham)

The entire FOX PBC Fight Night three-fight main card averaged 1.608 million viewers and ranks as FOX’s best PBC Fight Night performance since December 21, 2019 (Jermell Charlo-Tony Harrison II – WBC Super Welterweight Title bout). Earlier in the day, PBC’s preliminary bouts peaked with 1.221 million viewers and averaged 871,000 viewers.

“This is a strong rating on FOX and further indication that boxing is alive and well on network television,’’ said Tim Smith, Vice President of Communications for Haymon Boxing. “The  Caleb Plant-Caleb Truax fight went head-to-head against an NBA game on another network between the Lakers and Celtics, which makes the number even more impressive. Plant’s ratings have steadily increased with each subsequent appearance on FS1 and FOX.’’

Plant, a 28-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee who now lives and trains in Las Vegas, Nevada, has seen his star rise since he began appearing on FS1 and FOX in 2019. His victory over Jose Uzcategui for the IBF Super Middleweight championship on Jan. 2019 drew peak viewership of 986,000 with the main event averaging 917,000 on FS1. Plant’s first defense against Mike Lee drew a peak of 1.41 million with the main event averaging 923,000 viewers on July 2019 and his subsequent match against Vincent Feigenbutz drew a peak of 1.809 million with the main event averaging 1.689 million viewers in prime time on FOX.

Michael Woods

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

