Kings Promotions Has Live Boxing At 2300 Arena Saturday, Nov. 21st

Philadephia, PA (October 14, 2020)–After nearly eight months, boxing’s busiest promotional company, King’s Promotions returns to staging its own card on Saturday night, November 21st at the 2300 Arena with a sensational eight-round super middleweight main event featuring Brandon “B-Rob” Robinson and Genc “The Sexy Albanian” Pllana.

“We are so excited to be back doing our own shows. We have done our best to keep our fighters busy over the past several months, but it feels good to get back to doing what we do best, and that is to put on great shows with competitive bouts. On November 21st we come out of the chute with a great main event. I want to thank a lot of people, especially Commissioner Greg Sirb and Roger Artigiani of the 2300 Arena for working with us through this challenging time to get back boxing back and up and running,” said King’s Promotions CEO Marshall Kauffman.

Robinson (below, firing a left hand) of Upper Darby, PA has a record of 15-2 with 10 knockouts.

The 32 year-old Robinson is a four-year professional who has impressive wins over Brandon Clark (2-0) and Erbest Amuzu (25-3).

Robinson is on a four-fight win streak which includes his second round stoppage over Josue Obando on March 7th at the 2300 Arena.

Pllana of Hagerstown, Maryland via Kosovo, has a record of 8-2-1 with four knockouts.

The 26 year-old Pllana is a three year veteran, who is not afraid to take on top competition.

Pllana already has wins over Jason Bell (3-0) and a win on ShoBox: The New Generation over regarded prospect Kevin Newman II (11-1-1). Pllana is coming off a decision loss to Maidel Sando (9-0) on September 23rd in Los Angeles.

In the six-round co-feature, James Martin (6-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights undefeated Rafiq Muhammad (4-0, 2 KOs) of Richmond, VA in a welterweight fight.

Khainell Wheeer (4-0, 4 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA takes on Vincent Baccus (4-2-1) of Okmulgee, OK in a six-round super middleweight contest,

Recent King’s Promotions signees Eric Monroe, a middleweight, and flyweight LeAnna Cruz of Philadelphia will make their pro debuts.

Monroe will take on Roudly Lolo (0-0-1) of Camp Hill, PA and Cruz will fight Unique Harris (1-3-1) of Philadelphia in four-round bouts.

Tickets are $100 and $75.

–TIX MUST BE PURCHASED IN GROUPS OF FOUR AS THERE WILL BE TABLE SEATING ONLY

–TIX CAN BE PURCHASED AT PIVOTT BOXING ACADEMY (2807 NORTH 6TH STREET IN PHILADELPHIA)

–THERE WILL BE NO TICKETS AT THE DOOR

–FULL COVID PROTOCOLS WILL BE ENFORCED, ALL FANS MUST HAVE IDs AND WEAR MASKS