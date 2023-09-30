News

Will We Be Talking About Ring Rust After Canelo vs Charlo?

News

Fight Results: Opetaia Crushes Thompson In Ring Return

News

Predictions: Canelo vs. Charlo - Who Wins the Hardware?

News

Opetaia vs Thompson Preview: Cruiserweight Clash Saturday

News

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Is ON

News

Fight Results: Hitchins Defeats, Demoralizes Zepeda

News Where To Watch

Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda: Where To Watch

News

FALKENTALK: Boxing’s 8 Best Ringwalks

News

William Zepeda A Rising Star In Mexican Independence Day Win

News UK USA Worldwide

Who Is Salt Papi? Boxing Record, Weight and Next Fight

News

Will We Be Talking About Ring Rust After Canelo vs Charlo?

Published

on

Will We Be Talking About Ring Rust After Canelo vs Charlo?

Our friends at CompuBox put out a doc which had us thinking. The subject was ring rust, and Jermell Charlo and how that might play in to the 168 pound clash pitting the man at 168, Canelo, vs the man at 154, Jermell Charlo.

CompuBox noted that Jermell hasn't fought for 16 months. Wow, it's been that long since he beat Brian Castano in a rematch battle?

Jermell Charlo might be battling ring rust versus Canelo

Jermell Charlo hasn't been in live fights too often the last couple years. Will that lack of action hurt him on Sept. 30, 2023?

WILL RING RUST REEK HAVOC ON JERMELL CHARLO TOO?

Jermall Charlo returns after a 16 mo. layoff.  Will Ring Rust reek havoc on Mel as it did with these 3 elite fighters? 

JOSH TAYLOR (16 mo. layoff) L 12 Teofimo      Taylor landed 7/28  vs. Teofimo    prev. 7: 13/46
Teofimo landed 40% of his power shots vs. Taylor after Taylor's previous 7 opponents landed 31% of their power shots

STEPHEN FULTON (13 mo. layoff) KO by 8 Inoue   Fulton landed 6/30 vs. Inoue    prev. 5: 21/62
Inoue landed 39% of his power shots vs. Fulton after Fulton's previous 5 opponents landed 30% of their power shots

ERROL SPENCE (15 mo. layoff) KO by 9 Bud Crawford-  Spence landed 11/53 vs. Bud Bud
prev 9: 21/69
Bud landed 60% of his power shots vs. Spence after Spence's previous 9 opponents landed 31% of their power shots

Would it have made a difference if Errol Spence had been busier leading up to a fight with Terence Crawford?

OK, so this line of thinking may be moot. It may be that the efficacy of Teofimo, Inoue and Bud meant they would have flummoxed their foes even if the rivals hadn't been rusty coming in…

But in general, activity is needed to keep even top-tier athletes in peak order.

And 16 months away from a live fight, with no headgear, and big money at stake…that's a long spell.

Check it out, here's a fun thread on Reddit which touches on ring rust.

All things being equal, I think I'd prefer to have had the schedule Canelo did, as rust won't be a factor to his detriment. Now, age/wear and tear, that might be a different story.

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading