If you let the small plate menu of weekend fights get past you, you missed some mighty tasty dishes, including a Knockout of the Year contender – and it's not who you think it is.

Not to worry, the NY Fights crew gets together for our look at Who Won The Weekend: Mama Said Knock You Out Edition.

Tim Tszyu: We Say His MF Name

Matthew Pomara, writer: Tim Tszyu won the weekend with authority!

Ernie Green, writer: Two things boxing fans love the most – brutal knockouts and getting to bed at a reasonable hour on a Saturday night. Tim Tszyu accomplished both with his quick, brutal KO of Ocampo.

Ryan O'Hara, writer: Tim “MFin” Tszyu y’all. He’s a beast. Right now with his line of performances and activity, he’s the favorite to beat (Jermell) Charlo. Don’t get me wrong, Charlo deserves his flowers and right now I think he’s Top 10 P4P, but this kid is hungry.

A HUGE knockout by Guzman hands Ramla Ali the first defeat of her career 🤯#AliGuzman #PrograisZorrilla pic.twitter.com/V93itMwU1T — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) June 18, 2023

Alejandra Guzman Scores KOTY

Jacob Rodriguez, writer/NYF social media: Alejandra Guzman won the weekend with her power bomb knockout of Ramla Ali. Not only did she win the weekend, she probably won the knockout of the year honors.

Gayle Falkenthal, West Coast Bureau Chief: Tim Tszyu was impressive as he put a bite on Carlos Ocampo and never let go. Even more impressive was the wicked one-hitter quitter knockout punch by Alejandra “La Rockera” Guzman of Mexico. Guzman was an 18 to-one underdog against Ramla Ali of England.

Guzman has been battling the odds all her life. When her opportunity came on the big stage to fight on the Prograis vs. Zorrilla undercard, Guzman stole the show. It's my leader in the clubhouse for KO of the Year.

It might even move Ann Wolfe's 2004 knockout of Vonda Ward out of the top spot for best women's knockout of all time. Judge for yourself.

Colin Morrison, UK Bureau Chief: With the recent introduction of a discussion on sanctioning fees, and question marks being raised about the validity of having four belts, I'm going to venture that the entire sport of boxing won this weekend.

I hope this leads to meaningful, productive changes which leave the sport in a more streamlined, less chaotic position. One can dream.

Michael Woods, founder/boss: Craig Metcalfe won the weekend, because he got it right, scoring the Regis Prograis 140-pound title defense against Danielito Zorrilla for Zorrilla, 114-113.

Josef Mason almost loses the weekend, with his 117-110 card for Regis. But he was one-upped by one Robert Tapper, who offered up the ludicrous 118-109 for Prograis, who won via split decision. Tapper truly lost the plot and the weekend!

You all know CompuBox determined those were the fewest punches landed, combined, in a world title fight? 86 paltry punches! Regis landed 8.5% Great golly was that a stink bomb of a homecoming.

Yeah, the bout was forgettable, so it’s easy to look past yet another wretched outing by a judge. It’s every weekend now.