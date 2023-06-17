Guzman KOTY Upset Highlights New Orleans Undercard Saturday

On the undercard supporting the Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla card at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday, a spectacular and surprising upset win by knockout led the highlights.

Alejandra Guzman Scores KOTY Candidate

Alejandra Guzman of Sonora, Mexico (13-2-2, 7 KOs) landed what might be the best women’s knockout ever and a serious contender for Knockout of the Year, dealing the first defeat to Ramla Ali of London (8-1, 2 KOs). Guzman, age 26, wins the IBF Intercontinental and WBA Continental Americas super bantamweight titles.

Ali was an 18 to 1 favorite coming into the fight. Just a few weeks ago, former title challenger Guzman broke her right forearm and trained virtually one-handed. She employed the right hook well in the fight, and landed an overhand shot to score a knockdown in the fifth round. It was the first knockdown of Ali's professional career.

The fight might have ended there, but Ali was saved by the bell. Trainer Manny Robles implored Ali in the corner to box her opponent.

The one-handed training paid off when “La Rockera” Guzman landed a perfect left hook to drop Ali hard to the canvas. Ali gave her best effort to get up, but she could not do it. The fight was waved at 42 seconds into round eight.

Guzman, ranked in the top ten. is now sure to field opportunities to face tougher foes at the top of the super bantamweight division. How about a matchup with Mayeli Flores, who defeated the great Mariana “Barbie” Juarez on the Munguia vs. Derevyanchenko undercard last week? Make it so, Eric Gomez.

Ali, the first boxer and first Muslim woman to represent Somalia in the Olympics in 2021, is an noted activist outside the ring and was named one of Time Magazine’s People of the Year. She makes her living from modeling, not boxing. But Ali will certainly return under the guidance of trainer Robles.

Ho-Hum Win for Shakram Giyasov

In the co-main event, Shakhram Giyasov of Uzbekistan (14-0, 9 KOs) had little trouble with Harold Calderon of Miami (27-1, 18 KOs). Giyasov showed the effects of a year's inactivity, yet still won the unanimous decision by scores of 120-108, 118-110, and a not-so-stellar 116-112 card.

Calderon, age 35, is an experienced Florida club fighter who took the opportunity to make a massive jump in competition and exposure on a worldwide stage. He gave a good effort but the 2016 Olympic silver medalist is too skilled and experienced to be threatened.

Giyasov wins the WBC welterweight title eliminator. He isn't going to get an opportunity to fight a marquee name without showing a little more urgency and flash. He's in the no-man's land of not being enough of a draw commensurate with the danger he poses. Giyasov may need to wait until Mr. Spence Jr. and Mr. Crawford finish their business with each other to become a mandatory challenger.

Hill Thrills Hometown Fans

In the battle for Louisiana bragging rights, Jeremy Hill of New Orleans (19-3, 12 KOs) thrilled the hometown fans with a fourth-round TKO victory over Mark Davis of Baton Rouge (19-2, 5 KOs).

Prograis requested local fighters get the opportunity to fight on the undercard and Hill made the most of it, derailing the comeback of 36-year-old Davis who spent eight years away from boxing before returning. It was an aggressive, exciting fight, ending when Hill landed a chopping overhand right for the knockdown. Davis got to his feet but the referee waved off the count.

Ginny Fuchs Moves On

American Olympian Ginny Fuchs of Houston (3-0, 1 KO) beat the hometown flyweight fighter Indeya Rodriguez of New Orleans (6-8-2, 1 KO) Scores after eight rounds were 80-72 twice and 79-73 for Fuchs, but they don’t properly reflect the solid effort from Rodriguez.

Fuchs is still making the transition from the amateur to the pro style, hoping to work her way up to a title fight against Marlen Esparza.

Xavier Madrid Deals First Loss to Aaron Aponte

In the first upset of the evening in New Orleans, Xavier Madrid of Albuquerque, New Mexico (5-2, 2 KOs) scored a narrow majority decision against previously undefeated Aaron Aponte of Hialeah, Florida (7-1-1, 2 KOs). Scores were 76-75 on two cards for Madrid, and 78-76 for Aponte.

Aponte was docked a point for low blows. Without the point taken, the fight would have been a majority draw. Madrid forced the fight inside and made it rough. In the final round, Madrid unloaded and it ended up being the difference. Don’t be surprised to see these two roll it back.