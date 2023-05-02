Matchroom and DAZN Boxing Extend Deal 3 Years

Matchroom and DAZN boxing announced a three-year extension to their broadcast deals in the USA and Mexico on Tuesday.

A release went out which stated the “deal further cements Matchroom as a true global leader in boxing while also confirming DAZN as THE home of global combat sports with the platform available in over 200 territories.”

Interesting, perhaps, that this signals DAZN boxing is sticking around. At times it’s felt like maybe they’d pull the plug, that this foray into boxing has been more trouble than it’s worth. Fans and non fans have noted that the platform hasn’t lived up to expectations set in 2018, when they arrived with heavy fanfare.

DAZN Has Had Ups and Downs

Of late, ordering issues with the April 22 Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia fight made DAZN look really bad. It's not clear whether they have reacted sufficiently to make it right with boxing fans who got stuck with multiple charges because of a DAZN system snafu.

Matchroom’s first event live on DAZN boxing took place in October 2018. Jessie Vargas v Thomas Dulorme wasn’t the sort of main event we figured we’d get. The sizable war chest Eddie Hearn had to work with didn’t enable him to snag the level of talent he expected.

This move shows that DAZN is pleased with their growth in Mexico, one would think.

Upcoming Bouts of Interest on DAZN

Mexican hitter Mauricio Lara meets Leigh Wood on May 27, in a rematch of the stunner match in February. Lara took the featherweight crown off Wood.

DAZN is the platform to host the May 6 Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder fight. Canelo is defending his super middleweight straps in Guadalajara on Cinco de Mayo weekend. Then, an intriguing scrap: Edgar Berlanga meets Jason Quigley in New York in June, with Amanda Serrano on the undercard at the Madison Square Garden Theater.

Eddie Hearn Thrilled With DAZN Boxing Extension

“I am delighted to announce this extension to our deal with DAZN in the US and Mexico,” said Hearn of the DAZN boxing deal update. “DAZN’s schedule is without doubt the best in the sport, and our big nights in the States and all-action cards in Mexico are a massive part of that.

“This new deal means more Undisputed, Unified and World title blockbusters, more 50-50 wars with the top contenders and more showcasing the best rising talent in the region – and we’re ready to provide further thrilling action and value for the DAZN subscribers.”

“We are delighted to be extending our relationship with Matchroom Boxing in the US,” said Joseph Markowski, CEO North America. “Since we entered the market five years ago, we have made significant strides to become the global home of boxing, consistently delivering the best schedule in market.

“2023 will be no different, with the biggest names fighting on the biggest stages in the coming months. With our best-in-class broadcast, matched with Matchroom’s best-in-class promotion, we are incredibly excited about expanding our partnership in the years to come.”