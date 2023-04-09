Jared Anderson Stops George Arias in New Jersey

Connect with us

News

Published

53 mins ago

on

Jared Anderson stopped George Arias after three rounds on Saturday night at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and on ESPN. The heavyweight fighting pride of Toledo, Ohio Anderson battered Arias and after the round, officials discussed ending it. Arias, entering at 18-0, wanted to continue but his trainer must like him, he pulled the plug.

“The Toledo Titan” went to 14-0. Who should he fight next?

Arias, a NY resident from the Dominican Republic, looked to be super smart defensively. He is a foot shorter than Anderson, who snapped a sharp jab as he warmed up in the first. In the second, we saw Arias bob and weave, then now and again fire off a hook and try to catch Anderson. The Ohio boxer went lefty late in the second, and dug in right hooks.

Rd 3: Anderson looked in complete control. Tim Bradley noted that Anderson wasn’t being tested, he was a bit bored. Step him up a grade or two said Bradley.

Arias did want to fight on. His trainer saved him some brain cells, we think

Arias was in trouble at the end of the round.

His nose was bleeding, he was unsteady on his legs, and his corner pulled the plug.

Arias wanted one more round, but Leon Washington said Nossir.

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

