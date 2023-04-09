Jared Anderson Stops George Arias in New Jersey

Jared Anderson stopped George Arias after three rounds on Saturday night at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and on ESPN. The heavyweight fighting pride of Toledo, Ohio Anderson battered Arias and after the round, officials discussed ending it. Arias, entering at 18-0, wanted to continue but his trainer must like him, he pulled the plug.

Arias, a NY resident from the Dominican Republic, looked to be super smart defensively. He is a foot shorter than Anderson, who snapped a sharp jab as he warmed up in the first. In the second, we saw Arias bob and weave, then now and again fire off a hook and try to catch Anderson. The Ohio boxer went lefty late in the second, and dug in right hooks.

Rd 3: Anderson looked in complete control. Tim Bradley noted that Anderson wasn’t being tested, he was a bit bored. Step him up a grade or two said Bradley.

Arias was in trouble at the end of the round.

His nose was bleeding, he was unsteady on his legs, and his corner pulled the plug.

Arias wanted one more round, but Leon Washington said Nossir.