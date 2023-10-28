Fury vs Ngannou Undercard: Only Knockouts In The Building

If you love heavyweight boxing and you love knockouts, you'd be pleased with the 31-plus minutes of action on the pay-per-view undercard in support of the heavyweight matchup between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. None of the four undercard bouts went the distance.

Wardley Takes Out Angry Adeleye for UK Title

Fabio Wardley was in charge from the opening bell against David Adeleye with the Commonwealth Heavyweight belt in play, as well as the British Boxing Board of Control title and WBO European title. They remain in Wardley's hands, anointing him as the UK's rising heavyweight star after his devastating seventh-round knockout of Adeleye.

Wardley of Suffolk, England (17-0, 16 KOs) looked outstanding as he defended his British title. Adeleye of London (12-1, 11 KOs) came out strong in the opening rounds, but Wardley got through the onslaught and took over, From that point, it was all Wardley. Adeleye's stamina faded, causing him to be caught by Wardley. He got to his feet, but after another hard shot dropped him, referee John Latham stopped the fight. Adeleye was outraged and shoved Latham. It will earn him a suspension on top of his loss.

Parker Pounds Kean In Three

Joseph Parker of New Zealand (33-3, 23 KOs) put on precisely the performance he needed, pounding the inexperienced Simon Kean of Quebec (23-2, 22 KOs), doing damage with jabs and body shots until the opening came for his excellent uppercut. He dropped Kean early in the third round with the first one and had plenty of time to close the deal with a second shot.

No doubt Parker worked on that punch as Tyson Fury's chief sparring partner in preparation for Ngannou. Parker positions himself to become a mandatory challenger by picking up the IBF and WBO Inter-Continental titles.

Makmudov Mangles Wright In One Round

Arslanbek Makhmudov of Montreal via Russia (18-0, 17 KOs) went through Junior Anthony Wright of Evanston, Illinois (20-5-1, 17 KOs) like a knife through butter. The knockout came at 1:10 of round one. After the knockdown, Wright got up on wobbly legs. The referee hovered and jumped in for the stoppage after one more hard shot by Makmudov.

Itauma Drills Bernath To Start Knockouts String



If you were settling in for the card, you may have missed the 53-second performance of British heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma (6-0, 4 KOs). The Slovakian-born Itauma of Nigerian heritage took out Istvan Bernath of Hungary (10-2, 8 KOs) because he was there to be hit, simply put.

After the fight, the 18-year-old Itauma was seen ringside speaking to Mike Tyson, getting advice about his career.

On the non-televised undercard, Martin Bokole of Scotland via Congo (20-1, 15 KOs) defeated Carlos Takam of Henderson, Nevada, via Cameroon (40-8-1, 28 KOs) in the fourth round. The former world title challenger doesn't have much left to offer. Bakole looked impressive stopping Takam. Bakole began pummelling Takam with little opposition in the third round. The referee rescued him when he was under attack in the following round.