John Gotti III Promises To Whack Floyd Mayweather on June 11

Floyd Mayweather met John Gotti III at a press conference Thursday to hype their Sunday, June 11 exhibition battle.

Mayweather will take on professional fighter John Gotti III, the grandson of famous mob boss John Gotti, on Pay-Per-View. “Money” fights the 30 year old MMAer, who has transitioned to boxing, at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The promotion is called “LAST NAMES MATTER.” Organizer promise performances by top tier performers, including Ozuna, winner of multiple Latin Grammy Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

Tickets for the live event will go on sale Friday, May 5.

Mayweather seems to enjoy the exhibition tour he's engaged in since retiring. He traveled to Dubai, Japan, and the U.K. for exhibitions. He hits South Florida to meet Gotti. Previously, Mayweather faced social media superstar Logan Paul in Miami, in 2021.

Highlights From Floyd Mayweather v John Gotti III Presser

At the Thursday press conference, Mayweather took to the mic. “I’m all about bringing the biggest and best events to the people, and Sunday, June 11 is going to be like nothing else you’ve seen in the sports and entertainment world,” he said. “This is all about combining the entertainment of top-flight musical performances with top-flight skills in the ring. I love the fans in South Florida and I know they’re going to appreciate this premier event we’re going to bring to them.”

Also, Mayweather took press queries. Mayweather spoke on Gervonta Davis. They'd beefed, but apparently have patched it up. He didn't take things personally when Gervonta busted on him on social media.

Additionally, Floyd spoke on Oscar De La Hoya, who didn't attend the post fight presser after his guy Ryan Garcia got stopped. He didn't hammer ODLH but did make his point. “If I'm with you, I'm with you through the good, the bad, and the ugly,” Mayweather said.

Gotti Idolized Mayweather, Yet Wants To Smash Him in Florida

On the other side, Gotti III owns a 5-1 record competing in MMA. He made the switch into pro boxing in October 2022. He spoke at the presser. “I've been Team Mayweather since I'm nine years old….I grew up idolizing Floyd and I’m honored to have this chance to step into the ring against him. He’s one of the greatest boxers of all time. He’s the reason I got into the fight game…On June 11, I’m bringing bad intentions to that man. I don't care if it's an exhibition or not. You sign to fight me, there's no quarter. So, it's kill or be killed.”

Indeed, Mayweather said that he expects John Gotti III to try and pummel him, to convince him to leave in-ring activity for good.

Hidden Empire Film Group, headed by Chicago native Deon Taylor, will oversee the event. High Rollers will produce. The Zeus Network is the platform for the fight, and card.

