Published

3 hours ago

on

Deontay Wilder Arrested After LA Traffic Stop
Photo Credit: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

Deontay Wilder spent a part of his Tuesday behind bars. According to an exclusive report from TMZ, the Deontay Wilder arrest occurred in Los Angeles following a routine traffic stop.

Wilder, the ex WBC heavyweight champion, was pulled over in Hollywood at around 1:15 a.m. after officers claimed his Rolls-Royce's windows were illegally tinted and his license plate was obstructed.

Authorities say they smelled an odor of burnt marijuana emanating from his vehicle,  so they searched the car.

TMZ reported that officers allegedly found weed and a 9 mm handgun in the vehicle, and handcuffed Wilder. The 6-foot-7 Wilder was cooperative and friendly during the process.

Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was booked and released with misdemeanor charges pending in Los Angeles during a traffic stop Monday.

The Deontay Wilder arrest info: the ex WBC champ was booked and released in Los Angeles during a traffic stop Monday. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

Wilder Due Back In Court May 23

Wilder was booked on a charge of possession of a concealed weapon. The 37-year-old posted a $35,000 bond at 6:34 a.m. He is due back in court on May 23, where he could face a felony charge and be fined up to $10,000.

It now remains to be seen if the Deontay Wilder arrest has any effect on reported negotiations for a mega bout against Anthony Joshua, or whoever he might fight next.

Wilder rebounded following two straight defeats to Tyson Fury with a first-round knockout over Robert Helenius last October.

The 2008 Olympic bronze medalist posted a message responding to the incident on Tuesday afternoon, stating “I'd rather be safe than sorry. The End.”

