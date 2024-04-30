News

Cinco De Mayo Fight Week: Canelo, Munguia Arrive in Las Vegas

News UK USA Worldwide

Who Is Salt Papi? Boxing Record, Weight and Next Fight

News Worldwide

UFC 301 Payouts: Ample Prize Money to be Earned in Rio

News Worldwide

Are Naoya Inoue and Takuma Inoue Related?

News

Fight Recap: Ramirez and Ortiz Jr. Thrill Fresno Fans

News

Canelo vs Munguia 8 Days Away: Undercarders Weigh In

News

Ortiz Jr vs Dulorme Purse: Give Ortiz His Big Check

News Worldwide

Diaz vs Duarte Purse: Can This Match Duarte's Garcia Money?

News

Jose Ramirez Promises Statement Win Saturday on DAZN

News

Ramirez vs Barthelemy Purse: A Million in the Bag?

News

Cinco De Mayo Fight Week: Canelo, Munguia Arrive in Las Vegas

Published

on

Cinco De Mayo Fight Week: Canelo, Munguia Arrive in Las Vegas
Photo Credit: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

Playing host to a major boxing card for the Cinco De Mayo weekend has become a tradition in Las Vegas. This year, fans get a double dose of Mexican talent in what's sure to be an action-packed, Mexican-style fight.

Pound-for-pound great Saul “Canelo” Álvarez of Guadalajara and all-action former world champion Jaime Munguía of Tijuana kicked off fight week Tuesday with a fan favorite event, the Grand Arrivals at the fight headquarters, the MGM Grand Hotel.

Álvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his undisputed super middleweight world titles for the fourth time against the undefeated Munguía (43-0, 34 KOs) in a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view event on Prime Video on Saturday, May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez made a statement driving himself up to the valet at the MGM Grand Hotel in his favorite blue Bugatti with Eddy Reynoso riding shotgun. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

Canelo Alvarez made a statement driving himself up to the valet at the MGM Grand Hotel in his favorite blue Bugatti with Eddy Reynoso riding shotgun. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

The champion made a splash arriving at the entrance behind the wheel of his personal Bugatti with trainer Eddy Reynoso riding shotgun. It's the same car Canelo drove to his news conference announcing his fight against Dmitry Bivol. Let's hope for his sake it's not a jinx.

“This is a very significant and historic fight with two Mexicans fighting for all four belts for the first time,” said Álvarez. “I’m looking to leave my mark and put my country up high.”

Jaime Munguia steps out of his MGM limo in Las Vegas to greet fans on Tuesday. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions Cinco de Mayo

Jaime Munguia steps out of his MGM limo in Las Vegas to greet fans on Tuesday. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

Munguía was given the VIP treatment in a customized MGM-owned limousine. “This is going to be an interesting fight, and we’re going to come after him,” said Munguía. “We’re going to look for him in the ring, and in the end, it’s going to be an amazing fight for the fans.”

Jaime Munguia has plenty of supporters in Las Vegas for his fight against Canelo Alvarez. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

Jaime Munguia has plenty of supporters in Las Vegas for his fight against Canelo Alvarez. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

Undercard fighters also get to participate in the grand arrival event, greeting fans, posing for selfies, and signing a few photos and gloves.

Mario Barrios greets his fans during grand arrivals at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Photos: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions Cinco de Mayo

Mario Barrios greets his fans during grand arrivals at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Photos: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

Interim WBC Welterweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios will take on Argentine power-puncher Fabián “TNT” Maidana, younger brother of retired world champion Marcos Maidana. The two meet in the co-main event.

Mario Barrios and Fabian Maidana exchange a friendly fist bump before they face off for fans on Tuesday. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

Mario Barrios and Fabian Maidana exchange a friendly fist bump before they face off for fans on Tuesday. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

Interim WBC Featherweight Champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa faces former world champion Jessie Magdaleno as one of the supporting fights on the pay-per-view card.

Brandon Figueroa and his family are happy to be part of the festivities on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

Undefeated WBA Welterweight Champion Eimantas Stanionis of Lithuania returns to the ring after 25 months due to an unfortunate series of delays. He takes on unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre of Venezuela.

Eimontas Stanionis and Gabriel Maestre pose for fans during Tuesday's Grand Arrivals at the MGM Grand Hotel. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

Stanionis vs. Maestre is the opening bout for the pay-per-view, which will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 4.

Watch a replay of the Cinco De Mayo week grand arrivals show here.

The Prime Video pay-per-view is available regardless of Prime membership. Other options for fans include a purchase through DAZN.com. Fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets including PPV.com. PPV.com offers the event including live reports and fan chats with former HBO Boxing broadcaster Jim Lampley and reporter Lance Pugmire.

NY Fights West Coast Bureau Chief Gayle Falkenthal will report from Las Vegas on the week's events and late-breaking news from an expert perspective on the scene.

Related Topics:

Gayle Falkenthal is an award-winning boxing journalist and the only woman journalist who is a full voting member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA). She is West Coast Bureau Chief based in San Diego, California.

Continue Reading