Cinco De Mayo Fight Week: Canelo, Munguia Arrive in Las Vegas

Playing host to a major boxing card for the Cinco De Mayo weekend has become a tradition in Las Vegas. This year, fans get a double dose of Mexican talent in what's sure to be an action-packed, Mexican-style fight.

Pound-for-pound great Saul “Canelo” Álvarez of Guadalajara and all-action former world champion Jaime Munguía of Tijuana kicked off fight week Tuesday with a fan favorite event, the Grand Arrivals at the fight headquarters, the MGM Grand Hotel.

Álvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his undisputed super middleweight world titles for the fourth time against the undefeated Munguía (43-0, 34 KOs) in a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view event on Prime Video on Saturday, May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The champion made a splash arriving at the entrance behind the wheel of his personal Bugatti with trainer Eddy Reynoso riding shotgun. It's the same car Canelo drove to his news conference announcing his fight against Dmitry Bivol. Let's hope for his sake it's not a jinx.

“This is a very significant and historic fight with two Mexicans fighting for all four belts for the first time,” said Álvarez. “I’m looking to leave my mark and put my country up high.”

Munguía was given the VIP treatment in a customized MGM-owned limousine. “This is going to be an interesting fight, and we’re going to come after him,” said Munguía. “We’re going to look for him in the ring, and in the end, it’s going to be an amazing fight for the fans.”

Undercard fighters also get to participate in the grand arrival event, greeting fans, posing for selfies, and signing a few photos and gloves.

Interim WBC Welterweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios will take on Argentine power-puncher Fabián “TNT” Maidana, younger brother of retired world champion Marcos Maidana. The two meet in the co-main event.

Interim WBC Featherweight Champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa faces former world champion Jessie Magdaleno as one of the supporting fights on the pay-per-view card.

Undefeated WBA Welterweight Champion Eimantas Stanionis of Lithuania returns to the ring after 25 months due to an unfortunate series of delays. He takes on unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre of Venezuela.

Stanionis vs. Maestre is the opening bout for the pay-per-view, which will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 4.

The Prime Video pay-per-view is available regardless of Prime membership. Other options for fans include a purchase through DAZN.com. Fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets including PPV.com. PPV.com offers the event including live reports and fan chats with former HBO Boxing broadcaster Jim Lampley and reporter Lance Pugmire.

NY Fights West Coast Bureau Chief Gayle Falkenthal will report from Las Vegas on the week's events and late-breaking news from an expert perspective on the scene.