Canelo Munguia Undercard: Mielnicki, Ramos Win

Though they fought in front of a sparse crowd at the T-Mobile Arena, the fights are just as important to the athletes on the Canelo Munguia undercard as those in the main event.

Ramos Scores TKO Win Over Gonzalez

There was never a doubt the fight between junior middleweights Jesus Ramos Jr. of Casa Grande, Arizona (22-1, 17 KOs) and Johan Gonzalez of Venezuela (34-3, 33 KOs) would be a banger. The fighters got right to work in their lead bout on the pre-PPV Premier Boxing Champions undercard.

Ramos built his offense behind body shots, and though Gonzalez took them well, they did their damage as Ramos kept up a solid work rate in the early rounds. Ramos poured on the offense, but Gonzalez was determined to make the most of his opportunity after two wins on ProBox cards and wouldn’t yield easily.

Into the second half of the fight, the investment in the body was slowly breaking Gonzalez down. Ramos landed hard hooks on both sides of Gonzalez’s head, but the Venezuelan kept coming, and it caused a clash of heads and a cut above the left eye of Ramos.

Despite the solid work, Ramos was not active enough, similar to his performance in his single loss to Erickson Lubin.

Ramos finally succeeded in dropping Gonzalez with a solid left hook to the chin. Just seconds were left in the ninth round. Gonzalez beat the count by referee Harvey Dock. Ramos swarmed him and sent Gonzalez to the canvas a second time. Dock waived off the fight without a count, giving Ramos the ninth-round TKO win at 2:56 of the round.

Vito Mielnicki Jr. Wins First 12 Round Bout

Super welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. (18-1, 12 KOs) needed a few rounds to warm up against Ronald Cruz of Los Angeles (19-4-1, 12 KOs). The New Jersey native won his first 12ou-round decision against Cruz behind two knockdowns. Scorecards were 99-89, 98-90, and a surprising 96-92.

“I’m coming off four straight early knockouts. A guy like Cruz is what’s going to make me great,” said Miernicki Jr. “I’m beyond blessed, beyond grateful. It’s my first time going ten rounds against a guy that’s going to come, and I need those rounds.”

Once he was up to speed, Mielnicki caught Cruz to the top of the head with a counter left hook right at the third-round bell. Cruz beat the count and made it to the corner. Milenicki repeated the same sequence and hit pay dirt at the end of the fourth round behind a right to the body and the same left hook to the temple, dropping Cruz.

Mielnicki was content to grind it out through the rest of the fight to the bell against Cruz. At the end of the sixth round, Mielnicki Jr. suffered a serious cut above the left eye. The corner kept it under control as Mielnicki Jr. and Cruz ground it out to the final bell.

“I used to dream of things like this,” said Mielnicki. “I was actually getting a little hyped up, but I got to stick to the game plan. I’m still young,” said the 21-year-old.

Additional Canelo Munguia Undercard Results

Super bantamweight Alan David Picasso of Mexico City (28-0-1, 16 KOs) stopped Damien Vazquez of Las Vegas (17-4-1, 10 KOs) at 2:11 of the fifth round.

William Scull of Matanzas, Cuba (22-0, 9 KOs) takes a 79-72, 78-73, 76-75 UD against Sean Hemphill of New Orleans (16-2, 10 KOs). A rather uninspiring performance from the IBF Mandatory at 168lbs 8 rounds

All three judges were in agreement with scores of 59-55, giving light heavyweight Lawrence King of San Bernardino, California (16-1, 13 KOs) the decision win over Anthony Hollaway of Peoria, Illinois (7-5-3, 6 KOs).

Adrian Torres of Tijuana (8-0, 6 KOs) got the shutout win on all three scorecards to remain undefeated against Arsen Poghosyen of Armenia (3-2-1, 2 KOs). Scores were 60-54 for the six round lightweight bout.

Promising super lightweight prospect Jabin Chollet of San Diego (9-1, 7 KOs) lost his first pro fight by decision to Julian Bridges of Antioch, California (5-0, 2 KOs). Scores were 59-55, 59-55, and 58-56. Chollet is a frequent sparring partner to Giovani Santillan