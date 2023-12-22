Nope, Boxing Scene Is NOT Shutting Down

Boxing is THE rumor mill sport. Makes sense, as the schedule is made up on the fly, and there is no off season. There’s always action if not so much in the ring as there is in those back rooms, and DM threads.

It’s a funny sport and construct we have here—-more so in boxing than any other sport can one TALK their way into an opportunity.

So, chatter is constant..

Along those lines… I have heard chatter about the No 1 boxing news website in the US, Boxing Scene, possibly being sold, or even shut down.

The founder of BS, Nevada resident Rick Reeno, told NYFIGHTS when I asked if the site is shutting down, “Your information is inaccurate. The site is not closing down.”

And he declined to discuss the matter further.

Folks have been wondering, being that BS was purchased by CBS, now Paramount, and that corporation decided to ditch Showtime Sports. That would render BS a property not so suited to their platforms’ direction, probably.

Sounds like Reeno is figuring it out, and his site will continue to serve as a platform for boxing news. Good news for the sport, and for the fans of the site.