Nope, Boxing Scene Is NOT Shutting Down

Dubois vs. Miller: The Fight Fans Hate To Love

Anthony Joshua, Two Days Away From Night: I Want To Hurt My Opponent

Boxing's Silence On Domestic Violence Must Stop

Fight Results: Morell Sends Showtime Boxing Out With A Bang

Undercard Results: Akhmadaliev Wins, O'Quinn Scores Shocking KO

Rodriguez vs. Edwards A Must-See Clash of Talents

Master Class: Devin Haney Dominates Regis Prograis

Andy Cruz Shines on Haney Prograis Undercard

Results: Amari Jones Shines Before The Bell

Nope, Boxing Scene Is NOT Shutting Down

Boxing is THE rumor mill sport. Makes sense, as the schedule is made up on the fly, and there is no off season. There’s always action if not so much in the ring as there is in those back rooms, and DM threads.

It’s a funny sport and construct we have here—-more so in boxing than any other sport can one TALK their way into an opportunity.

So, chatter is constant..

Along those lines… I have heard chatter about the No 1 boxing news website in the US, Boxing Scene, possibly being sold, or even shut down.

The founder of BS, Nevada resident Rick Reeno, told NYFIGHTS when I asked if the site is shutting down, “Your information is inaccurate. The site is not closing down.”

And he declined to discuss the matter further.

Boxing Scene was sold to CBS in 2018

Folks have been wondering, being that BS was purchased by CBS, now Paramount, and that corporation decided to ditch Showtime Sports. That would render BS a property not so suited to their platforms’ direction, probably.

Sounds like Reeno is figuring it out, and his site will continue to serve as a platform for boxing news. Good news for the sport, and for the fans of the site.

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

