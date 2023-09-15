Adrien Broner Fights Nov 4 in Miami

Adrien Broner headlines the Nov 4 Don King promotion “Only in America 92 Celebration” at Casino Miami Jai Alai.

“We are bringing the public a boxing card, where all the fights will be co-feature events,” said promoter King, of the card topped by AB versus 18-2-1 Chris Howard.

“One great fight after another,” said King, who turned 92 on August 20. “It will be an action-packed night to remember and we have more to come.”

Adrien Broner Fighting Fellow Cincinnati Man

From a DKP release:

Adrien “The Problem” Broner, a four-time World Champion in four weight divisions, continues his return to the top of the welterweight division as he meets another Cincinnati, OH fighter in Chris Howard (18-2-1, 8 KOs) for the “People’s Championship.”

Broner (35-4-1, 24 KOs) made his return to the ring on June 9th a successful one in winning a unanimous decision over William “Hutch” Hutchinson.

It was Broner’s first fight in nearly 26 months, he says he is on a mission to secure the 147 pound world title.

A WBC Cruiserweight Championship 12-round bout is promised, featuring the top two ranked fighters as the top ranked and mandatory Silver Champion Noel Mikaelian (26-2, 11 KOs) from Miami via Armenia meets former champion Ilunga Makabu (29-3, 25 KOs) of Johannesburg, South Africa via the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Makabu On Adrien Broner Undercard

Makabu, who lost his title to Badou Jack as he was stopped in the 12th round, is hoping to regain his belt after Badou Jack relinquished the title.

On top of those two blockbusters will be two heavyweight attractions.

The WBA NABA Gold Heavyweight Champion, Jonathan Guidry (19-1-2, 11 KOs) from Dulac, LA will defend his title against the WBC FECARBOX Heavyweight champion, Jesus Escalera (18-0, 18 KOs) from Riverview, FL via Puerto Rico on the Adrien Broner undercard.

The other heavyweight attraction underneath Adrien Broner main event will feature former WBA Heavyweight Champion Trevor Bryan (22-1, 15 KOs) returning to the ring after losing his title to face Cassius Chaney (22-1, 15 KOs) from New London, CT.

The super sensation fan favorite and WBA Continental America’s middleweight champion, Ian Green (17-2, 11 KOs) from Haledon, NJ will also be featured on this spectacular night of boxing as he defends his title against Mark “The Bazooka” DeLuca (30-4, 18 KOs) of Quincy, MA, prior to the Adrien Broner main event.

Tickets, priced from $50, go on sale and can be purchased at www.playcasinomiami.com. Ringside tables are $3000. next level tables $2500, ringside seats $750 and side seats are $200 and $100. General Admission tickets at $50.