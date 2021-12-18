New York
YOU BET! Checking Odds & Prop Plays On Jake Paul Fight
Maybe fancy a wager on the Saturday evening Jake Paul rematch battle against Tyron Woodley?
Check out these lines, these plays, these options to lay down some scratch and maybe win a lil pot, courtesy of BetOnline.
Jake Paul -260 (5/13)
Tyron Woodley +200 (2/1)
|Method of Victory
|Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision
|5/4
|Jake Paul by KO, TKO or DQ
|2/1
|Tyron Woodley by KO, TKO or DQ
|7/2
|Tyron Woodley by Decision or Technical Decision
|15/2
|Draw or Technical Draw
|12/1
Will the Fight go the Scheduled Distance?
Yes -130 (10/13)
No EVEN (1/1)
Round Betting
|Tyron Woodley – Round Betting
|Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ Round 5
|22/1
|Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ Round 1
|25/1
|Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ Round 2
|25/1
|Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ Round 3
|25/1
|Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ Round 4
|25/1
|Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ Round 6
|25/1
|Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ Round 7
|33/1
|Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ Round 8
|33/1
|Jake Paul – Round Betting
|Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 2
|16/1
|Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 3
|16/1
|Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 4
|16/1
|Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 5
|16/1
|Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 6
|16/1
|Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 1
|20/1
|Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 7
|20/1
|Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 8
|25/1
|Round Group Betting
|Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 3 to 4
|8/1
|Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 5 to 6
|17/2
|Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 to 2
|9/1
|Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 7 to 8
|10/1
|Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 3 to 4
|10/1
|Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 5 to 6
|10/1
|Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 to 2
|12/1
|Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 7 to 8
|16/1
Pre-Fight Props
|Who will be wearing hood during walkout?
|Neither Fighter
|5/8
|Paul Only
|11/5
|Woodley Only
|11/5
|Both Fighters
|5/1
|Primary color of Jake Paul’s Trunks
|Gold/Yellow
|5/2
|Orange
|11/4
|Silver/Grey
|3/1
|White
|9/2
|Black
|11/2
|Blue
|8/1
|Red
|8/1
|Green
|9/1
|Purple
|12/1
|Pink
|14/1
Will Fighters touch gloves?
Yes +300 (3/1)
No -500 (1/5)
Fight Props
Will Fight end in first 60 seconds of Round 1?
Yes +900 (9/1)
No -3000 (1/30)
Will Jake Paul bleed?
Yes +120 (6/5)
No -160 (5/8)