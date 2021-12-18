YOU BET! Checking Odds & Prop Plays On Jake Paul Fight

Connect with us

New York

Published

10 hours ago

on

Maybe fancy a wager on the Saturday evening Jake Paul rematch battle against Tyron Woodley?
Jake Paul getting ready for Dec 18 rematch against Tyron Woodley

Check out these lines, these plays, these options to lay down some scratch and maybe win a lil pot, courtesy of BetOnline.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul                       -260     (5/13)

Tyron Woodley             +200     (2/1)

 

Method of Victory
Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision5/4
Jake Paul by KO, TKO or DQ2/1
Tyron Woodley by KO, TKO or DQ7/2
Tyron Woodley by Decision or Technical Decision15/2
Draw or Technical Draw12/1

 

Will the Fight go the Scheduled Distance?

Yes      -130     (10/13)

No        EVEN   (1/1)

 

Round Betting

 

Tyron Woodley – Round Betting
Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ Round 522/1
Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ Round 125/1
Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ Round 225/1
Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ Round 325/1
Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ Round 425/1
Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ Round 625/1
Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ Round 733/1
Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ Round 833/1
Jake Paul – Round Betting
Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 216/1
Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 316/1
Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 416/1
Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 516/1
Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 616/1
Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 120/1
Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 720/1
Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 825/1

Round Group Betting
Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 3 to 48/1
Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 5 to 617/2
Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 to 29/1
Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 7 to 810/1
Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 3 to 410/1
Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 5 to 610/1
Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 to 212/1
Tyron Woodley by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 7 to 816/1

 

Pre-Fight Props

Who will be wearing hood during walkout?
Neither Fighter5/8
Paul Only11/5
Woodley Only11/5
Both Fighters5/1

 

Primary color of Jake Paul’s Trunks
Gold/Yellow5/2
Orange11/4
Silver/Grey3/1
White9/2
Black11/2
Blue8/1
Red8/1
Green9/1
Purple12/1
Pink14/1

 

Will Fighters touch gloves?

Yes      +300     (3/1)

No        -500     (1/5)

Fight Props

Will Fight end in first 60 seconds of Round 1?

Yes      +900     (9/1)

No        -3000   (1/30)

 

Will Jake Paul bleed?

Yes      +120     (6/5)

No        -160     (5/8)

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

