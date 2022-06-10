Still Rockin’ even without the Hebrew Hammer

Boxing returns to Long Island at the Paramount for “Rockin' Fights” 42 Saturday, June 11th,presented by Joe DeGuardia's Star Boxing. The Main Event originally was scheduled to be “Rockin' Fights” staple Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin. Seldin would have been making his record-breaking 18th appearance in the series in a bout that would have had title implications for the winner.

With Seldin's absence, rising prospect Tyrone “Jackpot” James, fresh off a big win back in March, will be stepping in with Janer Gonzalez. “We are still excited to present a very exciting card that would rival any broadcast card out there, with so many exciting components,” Joe DeGuardia, the President and CEO of Star Boxing and the creator of the series.

“It is a great card; it would have been a spectacular card with Cletus, there are so many difficulties putting on these events, and it is not a good look for the sport. Everyone at Star Boxing worked extremely hard to make the Main Event happen,” he shared.

Here is a preview of the current lineup for “Rockin' Fights” 42.

The Main Event: 8-Round Super Welterweight Bout

Tyrone “Pretty Boy” James (12-0) vs. Janer Gonzalez (20-4-1)

The ABO Super Welterweight North American champion “Jackpot” Tyrone “Pretty Boy” James takes on the hard battling Columbian Janer Gonzalez. James continues his March to title relevancy in a very tough bout against a capable veteran opponent in Janer Gonzalez, a once-promising prospect. Gonzalez is looking to get his fading career back on track. A win over the surging James would do just that. It is the classic crossroads fight that “Rockin' Fights” has thrived on.

“Once again, Tyrone finds himself in a step-up fight; the higher you climb that ladder, the hotter it is going to get, the higher you go, the tougher the test,” said DeGuardia. Tony Palmieri, the Star Boxing Producer and all things “Rockin' Fights,” believes this will be a top-level fight. “We are really excited to put this fight together, classic prospect-veteran matchup; both are at the crossroads,” Palmieri said.

8 Round Super Middleweight Bout

Lucas de Abreu (13-1) vs. “Superfly” Tony Browne (5-1)

While the Paramount is a local venue, it will play host to a highly anticipated matchup between two international Star Boxing fighters from Brazil and Ireland, respectively. Lucas de Abreau is the classic Sao Paolo, a Brazilian bruiser with a come-forward style and iron will. DeGuardia describes him as a” Double Tough” prospect. He took top prospect Diego Pacheco to the limit in a fight featured on DAZN before succumbing in the eighth round to a questionable stoppage. He put together a tune-up win against an unheralded opponent. If he wants to keep moving up the rankings, he will have his work cut out for him against “Super Fly” Tony Browne.

Browne was a tough amateur with over fifty fights and looks to build on his professional career. He is coming off his American debut, a convincing lopsided victory against the always-game Leandro Silva in April. Browne's only loss was a unanimous decision to Chico Kwasi in Brussels a mere 21 days after winning a tough fight in Spain against Matteo Deiana. “The classic slick boxer v. power puncher matchup and a step-up fight for both guys, with their potential, this could have been a Star Boxing Main Event,” said Palmieri.

4 Round Light Heavyweight Bout

Lou “Il Martello” Maietta (1-1-1) vs DeQuint Hill (0-1)

Lou Maietta is looking to get back on track after taking a knockout loss in March's last installment of “Rockin' Fights.” Maietta comes to the Paramount for the fourth time and will have his usual strong partisan crowd. He brings FDNY Fireman toughness to the ring and fights out of the prestigious Morris Park Boxing Club, trained by former world champion Aaron “Superman” Davis. Despite his loss, there are still high hopes for Maietta to become a Star Boxing attraction fighter, given his following and his aggressive crowd-pleasing style.

His opponent DeQuint Hill comes to NY from Austin, Texas. They are an even match in size and ability. Hill not only brings his boxing skills to the ring, but he is also a musician and accomplished Rapper. He prides himself on his great cardio and can move well in the ring. “Both fighters need a win here, and both will put on a good show, Lou brings a great crowd, and he is fun to watch,” said Palmieri. “I equated Tryone's fight to stepping into the fire; who would know better than (Lou Maietta) about that, given he is FDNY and know the stakes of this fight,” said DeGuardia.

4 Round Super Welterweight Bout

Isaah Flaherty (3-0 0) vs. Quadeer Jenkins (2-3)

Isaah Flaherty returns to “Rockin' Fights” with his hometown of Elmont, NY, less than 30 miles from the Paramount; he will look to build a local following. He trains out of the Westbury Boxing Club with veteran trainer Joe Gadigian. Flaherty brings an aggressive style and looks to build off his dominant performance over Angelo Thompson at “Rockin' Fights” 41. He will be taking on the lanky Quadeer Jenkins. Jenkins is a kill or be killed fighter who has never had a fight go to the judge's scorecards. He has two victories, both by knockout, and has been knocked out in all his losses. “This is going to be fireworks; I wouldn't get up during this one; it can end at any time,” said Palmieri.

4 Round Super Featherweight Bout

Ronny Reyes (pro debut) vs Hector Becerra (pro debut)

The long-awaited professional debut of Ronny Reyes finally happens on Saturday night. The two-time Ring Masters champion was supposed to debut at the inaugural “Borough Boxing” show at St. Johns University. Reyes, a graduate of SUNY Delhi, is a top prospect who fights out of the new Underdog Boxing club in the Bronx, NY.

He will face Hector Becerra from Corpus Christi, Texas. Becerra lost a regional final in the Corpus Christi Golden Gloves and now looks to turn his fortune in the professional ranks. Becerra fights out of Corpus Christi Police Officers Association Boxing Club and is coming down nine pounds from his last amateur fight. While he is a long shot, the element of the unknown does bring at least the faint possibility of spoiling Reyes' debut.

“We are excited to watch Reyes showcase his exciting talents,” said DeGuardia.

If you are unable to make it to the arena, the fight will be streamed on https://bxngtv.com