Star Boxing Presents Borough Boxing Tomorrow Night

Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing presents boxing for the first time at the esteemed St. John’s University at Carnesecca Arena. If this is a success, there is a good chance it will become the latest series for Star Boxing focused on developing stars, this time in New York City’s outer boroughs.

“I can look back and see the history of the boroughs…it’s one of the things I am looking forward to doing here, bringing boxing into the boroughs, bringing it into a place like St. John’s University, the mecca here in Queens…Carnesecca arena is one of the most beautiful arenas you can see; what a perfect place,” shared DeGuardia on his plans.

Main Event: Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez (20-3-1) v. Paulo Galdino (11-5)

The proverbial crossroads comeback bout with both fighters coming off tough hard-fought losses. In October, Gonzalez lost a close majority decision to Petros Ananyan as part of the Triller Fight Club Series. The hard-punching Galdino was knocked out in an overmatched affair with the exciting prospect, Argentinian strongman Jose Rosa. Galdino has that come forward Brazilian strong style, while Gonzalez is the volume puncher who bests his opponents with good hand speed, exceptional stamina, and endurance.

“That Main Event is going to be something special…(Danny) is a local boy; he is a stone’s throw away from St. John’s University…he became a champion inside the ring and outside the ring…he has some tremendous fights,” shared DeGuardia.

Co-Feature: Maureen Shea (29-2-1) v. Calista Silgado (19-13-3)

Shea is also on the comeback trail, having not fought since 2020 because of the pandemic. She currently maintains a top 15 world ranking in the WBA at 118 lbs. She is poised to make one last title run. Look for her to shake off the rust against professional opponent Calista Silgado. Silgado has lost her last two fights and is battling to stay relevant in the division. Silgado has been in the ring with some stiff competition and will be a good test for the come backing Shea.

“It’s been a really long time since I fought in New York; it’s an honor to be coming back home, especially after the fight they had last weekend… I may be older, but I have never felt better; I feel like women get better as they get older, like fine wine,” said Shea.

Mathew Castro (2-0) v. Angelo Thompson (0-2)

Castro fights out of Universal Boxing under trainer Moises Roman. (Roman also trains Danny Gonzalez). He is a very interesting prospect with good raw skills and solid punching power. Thompson is coming down in weight and trying his hand at 147lbs. He is strong and lanky with a come-forward approach. Thompson will be a step-up fight for Castro and a tough test.

Emmanuel Etienne (1-0) v. Tunde Fatirugen (0-1)

Etienne is a Long Island native who grew up less than 20 miles from the arena and currently serves as a New York City Police Officer; he is a Star Boxing attraction fighter who will bring strong local support. Tunde is a New Jersey native and was narrowly beaten in his pro debut in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This will be a highly competitive fight between the wrecking ball style of Etienne vs. the boxing style of Fatirugen.

“You can’t get more in the heart of New York than Emmanuel; he symbolizes everything about New York toughness,” said DeGuardia.

Afunwa King (3-1) v. Kamron Humphrey (3-0)

This fight has the potential to steal the show and is a total pick ‘em. King is a hard worker who has only fought undefeated fighters and can really throw. Kamron Humphrey is coming off a spectacular knockout in his last fight at the Paramount. Humphrey works with Star Boxing veteran Courtney Pennington and is trying to build his career despite some false starts.

“It is a classic Bronx v. Brooklyn, the definition of Borough Battle, with Humphrey’s undefeated record on the line; King is a skilled and tough competitor,” said Tony Palmieri from Star Boxing.

Ronny Reyes (PRO DEBUT) v. Chaske Heminger (1-3)

This fight was canceled as of press time.

Ronny Reyes was scheduled to make his pro debut against unheralded opponent Chaske Heminger. Reyes is the latest signing for Star Boxing and has a polished amateur record winning the Ringmasters in 2018 and 2019. His debut will have to wait.

Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster and the St. John’s Box office.