NY Sports Betting Legalization: UFC And Boxing Could Lead The Way

The day is nearing for UFC fans in New York State. As much as retail betting has been permitted in the Empire State for over a year, mobile betting apps are expected to launch in early 2022. This means UFC fans will be able to bet on combat sports on a variety of top-notch betting apps.

While it is still unknown what day New York will officially allow sports betting to happen, we do know that there are at least 9 sports betting apps that will launch sometime in January. Furthermore, the UFC’s official sports betting partner, DraftKings, was given a license to operate in New York. This means there will be plenty of DraftKings Sportsbook NY promos to choose from upon launch, especially on combat sports.

Combat Sports Betting Apps NY

DraftKings

If you are looking for a wide variety of betting options and interesting odds boosts, look no further than DraftKings. DraftKings Sportsbook is the exclusive sports betting partner of the UFC and PFL. Week after week, DraftKings is able to offer a combination of promos, boosts, and reliability for combat sports bettors that frankly we don’t see from most of the competitors.

Furthermore, DraftKings brings one of the best apps to use in the sports betting industry. They have face ID login options, easiest deposit/withdrawals, and even have live betting for every fight without locking betting without notice.

During fights, things change quickly. However, DraftKings rarely locks fights from betting during the fight. The same cannot be said about its competitors. The odds will shift quickly based on a single jab, cross, hook, kick, or takedown but at least DraftKings gives you the option to bet it. This is an area where we hope they expand in the future. Expect to see DraftKings Sportsbook NY promos and offers when the app launches in NY as well as ongoing promotions because of the partnership between DraftKings and UFC.

BetMGM

The self-proclaimed “King of Sportsbooks” is a bold claim but not too far off from reality. BetMGM could use a few improvements with its betting variety on MMA but their odds and boosts are also top-notch. Where they really shine is in the boxing department, where they are not shy about putting up props on fights.

For instance, when Jake Paul fought Tyron Woodley the first time, BetMGM was one of the first sportsbooks to give players the chance to bet on “fights goes the distance” props and over/under 3.5 rounds props.

Furthermore, BetMGM has equally easy deposit/withdrawal options and typically giveaway weekly free bets if you qualify by betting a certain amount every week. BetMGM will look to build on these promotions in order to take control of the Empire State.

FanDuel

New York sports bettors are given a treat with their DraftKings and FanDuel betting options. Arguably the top two most well-known sportsbooks, FanDuel has the best app in terms of speed and ease of use. FanDuel will let you bet on just about anything without hesitation.

Moreover, FanDuel is usually the first sportsbook to release odds on UFC fights with DraftKings not too far behind. FanDuel taking the plunge to allow sports bets on these MMA fights is a major piece of value for hardcore fans. For instance, they have odds up right now for fights that are scheduled to happen in two months.

FanDuel’s promotions are a bit hit and miss. Sometimes they blow the competition out of the water and other times they lag behind. It will be very interesting to see how they attack the new biggest market, New York.

Caesars

If you want to feel truly in control, Caesars Sportsbook has had some truly impressive promotions in recent months. An example would be in every state they are currently operating, bettors that place $100 in NBA bets on Caesars will receive a $150 gift card to NBAStore.com.

This is not the first time they have done it either. Caesars did the same thing in September for the NFL season. It stands to reason that Caesars will bring more creative promotions to sports bettors in 2022. Their promotions notwithstanding, the app does need some work as a newer application.

Furthermore, their betting options are a bit less creative than the ones you will see on DraftKings, BetMGM, or FanDuel. Oftentimes, you can find better odds than the competition and odds boost hunting is surely something that players can take advantage of.

PointsBet

Once my favorite sportsbook but the competition is catching up. Let’s talk about the good stuff first. Their betting options are extremely creative, perhaps the most innovative in the industry. PointsBet has their proprietary betting services known as “Points Betting” which no one else is able to offer.

From an app perspective, DraftKings and FanDuel have largely remodeled their apps to close that gap that PointsBet once held. PointsBet has all of the potential in the world and can fix the issues stated with ease. They have some of the most extensive betting options available and if you use their app a lot, they will give you a ton of free bets to boot. 2022 is a big year for PointsBet Sportsbook.