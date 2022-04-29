News Drop Soon! Gleason’s Gym Fantasy Camp Details Coming Shortly

The Gleason's Gym Fantasy Camp, run by the esteemed Brooklyn icon Bruce Silverglade, will be back in finer than ever form, August 11-14, in Atlantic City.

Trying as mightily as we could, NYF wasn't able to pry details from Silverglade, who told us to please keep eyes peeled and ears perked for specifics on the wondrous affair.

The camp ran last year, as a COVID comeback deal; this year Silverglade says all the bells and whistles will be on display!