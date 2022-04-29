Connect with us

News Drop Soon! Gleason’s Gym Fantasy Camp Details Coming Shortly

The Gleason's Gym Fantasy Camp, run by the esteemed Brooklyn icon Bruce Silverglade, will be back in finer than ever form, August 11-14, in Atlantic City.

Gleason's Gym will host their annual Fantasy Camp August 11-14, 2022

Trying as mightily as we could, NYF wasn't able to pry details from Silverglade, who told us to please keep eyes peeled and ears perked for specifics on the wondrous affair.

The camp ran last year, as a COVID comeback deal; this year Silverglade says all the bells and whistles will be on display!

Michael Woods

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

