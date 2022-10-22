Lou Dibella Promised To Have A Show in NYC This Year, Delivers Thanksgiving Week

Promoter Lou DiBella promised that he'd do a Broadway Boxing event in NYC this year. Combustible Lou, who can add “Hall of Famer” to the front of that moniker if he chooses, has made good on that declaration. On Nov. 22, a Tuesday night, pro pugilism will unfold in an intimate atmosphere in the city which never sleeps, but is wickedly expensive site to do business.

“Prohibitively expensive” is how the 62 year old deal-maker tagged NYC in a Friday chat with NY Fights.

“Club shows really aren't getting made anymore, in many places,” he shared, noting that more and more, promoters are seeking out and accepting matches which are paid for by managers, usually, who are looking to get a W for their guy. So, the manager puts in the money for the foe, or the foe and the client. Basically, it's a concession to the brutish reality of trying to pull off a club show and not lose money, but Lou DiBella isn't joining the trend. That recipe isn't likely to encourage something resembling a pick em fight, as you can imagine.

“This card isn't that, we have a crossroads fight, Mykquan Williams is stepping up against a higher caliber opponent than he's ever faced, in Mikkel LesPierre, who basically needs a win if he wants to get another big fight,” the Brooklyn-born boxing lifer said.

“Also, Colombian Juan Carrillo, a 2016 Olympian, is going to be on this card, which is going to be really nice, dinner, atmosphere, everything, and heavyweight Stephan Shaw, also.” (Click here to see light heavyweight Carrillo in action, in his second pro outing, in 2019. Also, click here to see Lou's Hall of Fame entry speech from June.)

Here is a release which offers more specifics on the Thanksgiving week event:

New York, NY (October 20, 2022) – Banquet. Booze. Boxing. Broadway Boxing returns to New York City Thanksgiving week and DiBella Entertainment is pulling out all the stops with dinner, full bar, and world-class professional boxing in an intimate environment. On Tuesday, November 22, International Boxing Hall-of-Famer Lou DiBella hosts a night of entertainment, drinking and gourmet food from the famous Edison Ballroom.

The 117th edition of the longest-running grassroots boxing series will be headlined by rising junior welterweight contender “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (18-0-1, 8 KOs) and Brooklyn’s former world title challenger Mikkel “Slikk Mikk” LesPierre (22-3-1, 10 KOs), in a crossroads battle that will determine the future of both men. The two Broadway Boxing veterans have fought on the series 20 times between them.

Top undefeated American heavyweight prospect, Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (17-0, 13 KOs), co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Top Rank, will be featured in the co-main event. On his march toward a world title shot, the heavy-handed Shaw has knocked out seven of his last eight opponents, appearing on widely visible platforms, such as ESPN, NBC Sports Net and UFC Fight Pass.

“It’s been too long since we’ve had a Broadway Boxing on Broadway,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “On November 22, we’re going to celebrate the return of our storied series to our city and we’re going to party during Thanksgiving week. Williams versus LesPierre is a tremendous main event between two fighters who have built their careers on Broadway Boxing. New York fight fans will also get to see heavyweight sensation Stephan Shaw in an incredible intimate setting before he returns on ESPN early next year.”

This exclusive event will sell out fast. Tables of 10 and individual seats at various levels are available now by calling (212) 947-2577. VIP, Platinum, Gold tables, and VIP ringside seats, include dinner and open bar. Other ringside patrons can sample a buffet dinner with drink tickets available for purchase. A limited number of General Admission tickets without dinner are also available.

Since its inception in 2003, Broadway Boxing has featured many boxing luminaries and world champions, including George Kambosos Jr., Bakhodir Jalolov, Vitali Klitschko, Gennady Golovkin, Sergio Martinez, Jose Pedraza, Amanda Serrano, Heather Hardy, Andre Berto, and Paulie Malignaggi.

A stacked undercard featuring heavyweight sluggers, top rated women and local favorites will be announced in the coming days.