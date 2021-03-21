Hey, When Is Chris Colbert Fighting Again?

Chris Colbert conjured pretty solid buzz when he got the W against Jaime Arboleda, in his last fight.

The Brooklyn-born New Jersey resident, age 24, holds the WBA interim super feather title, which he secured with a win over Jezzrel Corrales in Janaury 2020. It was the way he got that win over Arboleda, a Panamanian with a 16-2 mark, that gave Colbert a jolt of acclaim.

In round 11, people watching on Showtime saw the PBC fighter punch with nasty intent. He wasn’t content to “just” finish the gig, and get that safe UD. Flurrying, punctuating with a sweeping right, sent the loser to the floor. He got up, but now Colbert felt a surge of energy. He ripped eight shots, unanswered, and sent Arboleda down again. Steve Willis could have pulled that plug but since the fighter was brave, he let it go on. Colbert stalked and ripped seven more angry shots. Willis hopped in, and halted the contest, before Arboleda was left unconscious.

Yeah, I wanna see THAT guy again. How about it, trainer Aureliano Sosa, any word on when Colbert has a fight lined up?

“We think it’s late May,” Sosa told NY Fights. “2021, the sleeping horse has awakened and he is coming for everyone. PRIMETIME is coming,” he said, adding, “Sosa crew for life!”

Looking at the rankings, I’m seeing what could get made. I am thinking that Gervonta Davis would see a Colbert as too much risk for too little reward, even though he’s in that WBA fraternity, and holds a WBA “super” strap. So does Roger Gutierrez, the 25 year old Venezuelan, who downed Rene Alvarado on Jan. 2, and wrested the WBA “world” 130 strap for himself.

And BoxRec shows that Gutierrez has nothing cooking right now, so maybe the 25-3-1 boxer would like to attempt to take out a higher-profile athlete, in Colbert?

And who knows, maybe Tank Davis decides to jet from 130, and leaves his ‘BA title up for grabs. Colbert might be in the mix to fill the vacancy.

Bottom line, I’m paying attention, I want to see if Colbert can keep his momentum flow going.