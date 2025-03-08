Zepeda vs Cabrera Purse: Heavy Pay in Lightweight Battle?

William Zepeda will look to protect his unbeaten record this weekend when he faces fellow lightweight prospect Giovanni Cabrera in Ontario, California. This might not be the most high-profile on the calendar for Zepeda, but a win should move him closer to a title fight. Here is what we know about the Zepeda vs Cabrera purse.

Zepeda vs Cabrera Purse: Big Money and Title Shot On the Horizon for the Mexican?

William Zepeda has been getting more lucrative fights lately as he continues to show his dominant form. As one of the hottest lightweight title hopefuls, he is drawing big money from organizers.

In his most recent fight against Maxi Hughes this April, Zepeda is estimated to have earned between $400,000 and $500,000. Previously, he was offered a guaranteed purse of $300,000 to face Mercito Gesta. However, his most lucrative bout to date came against Jaime Arboleda, where he secured a guaranteed $450,000 purse

While the Zepeda vs Cabrera purse details haven’t been released yet, it’s likely to be in the ballpark of Zepeda’s recent earnings. Given Giovanni Cabrera’s current position outside the lightweight division’s top 10, we wouldn’t expect the Zepeda vs Cabrera payouts to significantly exceed Zepeda’s previous fights.

Reports indicate Zepeda will earn a guaranteed purse of $425,000 as his part of the Zepeda vs Cabrera prize money, which is slightly less than the guaranteed money he made from the Arbodela fight purse. Cabrera, meanwhile, is set to take home a hefty $175,000.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Zepeda vs Cabrera

Undefeated with a record of 29-0, William “Camarón” Zepeda boasts a staggering knockout ratio. 25 of his wins have come by KO, solidifying his reputation as a fearsome puncher. His stats explains why he is commanding a larger share of the Zepeda vs Cabrera boxing fighter pay.

A string of dominant performances has propelled Zepeda to the top, with his most impressive coming last September against Mercito Gesta during Mexican Independence celebrations. This knockout victory solidified his status as a top contender and proved he’s ready to step into the spotlight and challenge for a world title.

Giovanni Cabrera lacks the star power of Zepeda, but he is a promising lightweight warrior as well. Hailed for his technical acumen, Cabrera is yet to be knocked out by any of his opponents.

Stepping into unfamiliar territory this weekend, Cabrera faces a tougher challenge than ever before. While he acquitted himself well in a close defeat to rising prospect Isaac Cruz last July, Cabrera has never fought for a title and hasn’t faced the level of competition Zepeda brings.

Additionally, his knockout power might not be a factor, with only a third of his wins coming by KO and going the distance in his last six fights. This suggests this bout could be a test of his durability.

Money talks, and for both fighters stepping into the ring this weekend, the paycheck might be the biggest win. Cabrera, the Chicago-based fighter, faces an uphill battle against a rising star, but a lucrative payday can make even the toughest challenge worthwhile.