Why Is Ryan Garcia Beefing With Baumgardner?

Boxing

Published

on

Why is Ryan Garcia fighting with a female fighter on the internet, someone asked me last night. And bless them, how could they think I might actually be able to answer that.

Well, actually, after thinking it over some, the why is I think pretty easy.

Because the internet likes beefs. Beefs get clicks. REDDIT knows. Aberrant and edgy behavior, and pushing envelopes get clicks.

Clicks get attention, attention gets recognition and perhaps, participation, in the form of handing over money to the influencer smartly playing “the game,” as Ryan Garcia is, days away from his scrap with the champ, Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia has a beef with Alycia Baumgardner

I mean, it seems smart, from the POV of wanting to attract attention.

Oldsters Are Puzzled BY Ryan Garcia Internet Antics

Older generations have a hard time seeing the overall wellness of the strategy, I think, understanding that engagement in “edgy” behavior is often a sign that one is acting out. All in all, it’s working from this perspective—I’m writing this article about Ryan Garcia and his late night beefing with Alycia Baumgardner the evening of April 16.

Check out these posts, on X, the Elon Musk platform formerly known as Twitter:

Ryan Garcia v Alycia Baumgardner

I didn’t know what was being referred to because she limited the audience for her post

OK, well, that’s not something I remember seeing before. Main event A side in semi super fight scrapping on social with feisty fighter/influencer, a lady. And dissing the lady with a fairly savage jab, about….well, you can see for yourself.

Friends and followers helped me with context:

Also:

Trash talking is different than used to be

Is this interesting to you? Is it to me? I ask myself that more and more these days.

These are strange days, friends.

More to come, I have zero doubt!

